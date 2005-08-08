230th ACS National Meeting

CAPITAL CULTURE [+]Enlarge Credit: © G. BYRON PECK/CITY ARTS INC., WASHINGTON, D.C., CONVENTION & TOURISM CORP.

The nation's capital and home of the society's headquarters is the site for the American Chemical Society's upcoming 230th national meeting. Thirty-one ACS technical divisions, one secretariat, and eight committees will participate in 737 sessions. More than 7,400 papers will be presented.

The exposition, a description of which follows the technical program, will be located in Halls B and C of the Washington Convention Center from Monday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Hundreds of companies and organizations will display books, services, instrumentation, safety equipment, and more. During the meeting, opportunities for continuing education and professional development will be available through exhibition workshops as well as through ACS divisional and professional workshops and ACS short courses.

Special presidential events include "The Future Face of Chemistry," marking the 10th anniversary of the Scholars Program, and a reception/program honoring the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities. The Academic Employment Initiative, which will take place as part of Sci-Mix on Monday evening, will enable more than 170 postdocs interested in careers in academia to present their research. Members of academic search committees are invited to attend this event to informally network with the presenters.

The Chemical Society of Washington Local Section has arranged for excursions throughout the D.C. Metropolitan Area.

REGISTRATION

Early registration for the 230th national meeting is closed. However, you can still register via the Internet until Sept. 1; standard fees took effect on Aug. 4. For registration information, log on to the ACS meetings website at chemistry.org/nationalmeeting/registration.html or refer to the Preliminary Program in the July 4 issue of C&EN.

Attendees who register via the Internet may proceed to the preregistration counters at the Washington Convention Center, West Registration, to pick up their credentials during the on-site registration hours listed below. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing and to avoid duplicate registrations.

ON-SITE REGISTRATION: Attendees can register on-site in the Washington Convention Center, West Registration. Preregistered attendees can also print or pick up their badge and/or receipt. On-site registration hours will be as follows: Saturday, Aug. 27, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday and Monday, Aug. 28 and 29, 7:30 AM to 6 PM; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7:30 AM to 5 PM; Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7:30 AM to 4 PM; and Thursday, Sept. 1, 7:30 to 11 AM.

HOUSING

For reservation and hotel information, log on to the ACS meetings website at chemistry.org/nationalmeeting/housing.html or refer to the Preliminary Program in the July 4 issue of C&EN.

TRANSPORTATION

ACS MEETINGS TRAVEL DISCOUNTS. ACS has negotiated special air and auto rental fares for all 2005 ACS meetings.

AIR TRANSPORTATION. Both carriers offer domestic zone fares for less than restricted fares and do not require a Saturday night stay.

UNITED

(800) 521-4041, 8 AM to 10 PM EDT

Refer to Meeting Plus Code 517SM.

◾ 5% off any published domestic fares

◾ 10% off unrestricted midweek coach fares

◾ Additional 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance

US AIRWAYS

(877) 874-7687, 8 AM to 9 PM EDT

Refer to Gold File No. 97692959.

◾ 7% off first-class and lowest applicable published domestic fares

◾ 12% off published unrestricted coach fares

◾ Additional 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance

AUTO RENTAL. Call Avis and Hertz or visit their websites to make your reservation:

Avis (800) 331-1600, online at www.avis.com, refer to ID Code B120799; Hertz (800) 654-2240, online at www.hertz.com, refer to ID Code CV# 02UZ0005.

AIRPORT AND GROUND TRANSPORTATION. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is four miles from downtown Washington. Twenty-one major and commuter airlines service the airport. For terminal and airline information, call (703) 417-8000 or visit online at www.metwashairports.com. The airport is convenient to the entire Metropolitan Washington region. With its own stop on Washington's Metrorail, National Airport is a short distance from the downtown area. The entire city is accessible by Metrorail or taxi.

AMTRAK. For attendees along the northeast corridor, Amtrak is a viable resource. There are several options for purchasing tickets: To book your reservation and buy your ticket online at www.amtrak.com, start by entering your departure and arrival stations and departure date into the Fare Finder tool and then click the "Next" button. You can also get information and purchase tickets 24 hours a day by calling (800) USA-RAIL (800-872-7245); in person at any staffed Amtrak station; or from a Quik-Trak kiosk, located at most larger Amtrak stations. (NOTE: Amtrak recently announced that all passengers must now make reservations, so it is recommended that you call ahead.)

ACS SHUTTLE SERVICE. A complimentary shuttle service will be provided between the convention center and the hotels on the ACS housing list. The shuttle will run from 7 AM to 11 PM, Sunday through Wednesday, and from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday. They run approximately every 15 to 30 minutes. (Traffic may delay certain routes during rush hours.) If you require wheelchair-accessible assistance, to ensure that your needs are met in the most efficient way possible, please contact Kushner & Associates at least 10 days prior to the meeting at (310) 274-8819 or by e-mail at j.owh@kushnerdmc.com.

MEETING INFORMATION ON THE WEB

The most up-to-date and the official final version of the technical program is the Web version: chemistry.org/techprogram.html. The information on this site will be updated as the meeting nears. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, also be sure to check the Web for potential location changes.

UPDATES AND ADDITIONS

SOCIAL & SPECIAL EVENTS

MONDAY, AUG. 29

CWD Reception/COD, 4:30 to 6 PM

25th Anniversary Celebration, Willard, Crystal Room

SCHB Social Hour/NT, 5 to 6:30 PM

Marriott Metro Center, Montreal II

Georgetown University Alumni/NT, 6 to 7:30 PM

Washington Convention Center, Room 205

ANYL Social Hour & Dinner, Ticket No. SE-26/$60, 6 to 10 PM

District Chop House, 509--7th St., N.W.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

BMGT Whalen Award Reception/NT, 5 to 7 PM

Renaissance, Room 14

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

GEOC Social Hour & Poster Session/P, 5:35 to 7:35 PM

Washington Convention Center, Hall A

PHYS Poster Session & Social Hour/NT, 7:30 to 10 PM

Washington Convention Center, Hall A

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour/NT, 8 to 10 PM

Washington Convention Center, Hall A

WORKSHOPS