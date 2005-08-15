Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Community Looks to Improve

Annual DDT conference addresses inefficiencies in launching new drugs

by Rick Mullin
August 15, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

DRUG DISCOVERY

CRAWFORD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CURTIS CALDWELL/IBC PHOTO
FDA and industry need to share.
Credit: CURTIS CALDWELL/IBC PHOTO
FDA and industry need to share.

The pharmaceutical and biotech research community converged on Boston last week for the 10th annual Drug Discovery Technology conference, sponsored by IBC Life Sciences. Much of the discussion at conference sessions and in the exhibit area centered on how little the industry has accomplished over the past 10 years in improving the efficiency of bringing drugs to market.

"Why is there still only a 10% chance of a preclinical candidate making it to the market?" asked Christine T. Fischette, executive director of global business development and licensing for Novartis Pharmaceuticals and chair of the business sessions at the conference. Research managers at major drug companies, investment bankers, systems and services vendors on the exhibit floor, and the newly appointed commissioner of FDA took a stab at the question during the four-day event.

Most of them pointed to insufficient data management, inefficient business processes, and the need for management to tolerate higher levels of risk. Many cited the need to better understand disease mechanisms.

"There is no need to change the basic business model," said Mathew Bell, director of discovery research strategy at Wyeth Research. But there is a huge amount of efficiency to be gained.

Drug company executives need to be more flexible and patient as researchers take on new challenges, Bell added. Getting early data on how drug candidates work in humans is a key to success, "but it takes courage from management because it takes longer," he said.

Jeremy Levin, head of strategic alliances at Novartis Institutes, pointed to a disconnect between research departments and upper management, especially in companies that have worked in partnerships. "The bulk of [the industry's] alliances have failed," he said, "often because research didn't address expectations of the management of the alliance."

In a keynote panel with R&D managers from Pfizer, Wyeth, and Abbott Laboratories, FDA Commissioner Lester M. Crawford addressed the need for industry and his agency to share information without creating a conflict of interest. He also pointed to the need to improve harmonization of international regulatory authorities, an effort that has been under way for 15 years.

Robert R. Ruffolo Jr., president of Wyeth Research, said he is discouraged by the inability of U.S., European, and Japanese regulators to adopt a more unified regulatory framework that would alleviate the burdens of dealing with multiple drug approval processes. "Quite frankly, it's a big disappointment to me," he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Drugmakers Form NonProfit
FDA Aims To Spur Biomedical Innovation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
De-Risking Business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE