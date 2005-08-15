Calculating a Comeback
A scaled-down business consulting industry hopes to reconnect with the chemical sector
August 15, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 33
Symposium spotlights diverse range of fluorous technologies spanning chemistry and biology
New synthetic approach converts heart drug to potential anticancer agent
Biodefense research to characterize threats may violate the biological weapons treaty, experts say