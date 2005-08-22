Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Operations Contribute Their Share of Earnings

by WILLIAM J. STORCK, C&EN NORTHEAST NEWS BUREAU
August 22, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

While everyone has been talking about the large amounts of money that oil companies are taking in from oil and gasoline operations, for five of these firms chemical operations are making their own contributions, although on a smaller scale.

These five firms saw chemical earnings grow 49.0% in the second quarter to a total of $1.22 billion compared with the same quarter last year. For the first six months, their combined earnings were up 93.1% to $3.02 billion.

Tops among these companies in terms of percentage growth for chemicals was the smallest--Sunoco--with earnings rising 150% to $30.0 million. Chief Executive Officer John G. Drosdick says of chemical operations, "Margins, particularly for phenol and related products, were much improved over the year-ago quarter."

Occidental Petroleum also scored well, with earnings increasing 145% to $225 million. The company notes that the improvement was due to higher margins in chlorine, caustic soda, and polyvinyl chloride resulting from higher sales prices, partially offset by high energy and feedstock costs.

ExxonMobil, which has the largest chemical operations of the five firms, saw earnings rise 34.1% in the quarter to $814 million, owing to improved margins partially offset by lower volumes. Company data show volumes declined 4.9% to 6.59 million metric tons.

Chevron and ConocoPhillips benefited from their Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) joint venture. Chevron's chemical earnings for the quarter were $84.0 million, up 42.4% from the same period a year earlier, primarily because of higher margins for commodity chemicals. Higher feedstock costs at the company's Oronite subsidiary partially offset the growth at CPChem.

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips' chemical earnings rose 37.0% to $63.0 million.The increase, according to the company, reflects higher margins from olefins and polyolefins, partially offset by lower volumes and margins from aromatics and styrenics.

MORE ON THIS STORY
EARNINGS INCREASE AGAIN FOR MANY FIRMS
Overall, U.S. chemical makers continued solid earnings growth in the second quarter
TABLE 1 - RESULTS
Earnings improve for all but two chemical companies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE