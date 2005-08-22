Advertisement



August 22, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 34

New materials and methods are improving hydrogen storage and production technology, but significant challenges remain

Volume 83 | Issue 34
Materials

Filling up with Hydrogen

New materials and methods are improving hydrogen storage and production technology, but significant challenges remain

Finding Hydroxyl

Radioactive carbon monoxide is used to trace key atmospheric "cleanser"

Chemical 'Naming' Method Unveiled

Free IUPAC software converts structures to computer-readable representations

  • Environment

    Digital Briefs

    New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

  • Business

    Methane on Ice

    The potential of methane hydrates to yield natural gas is vast, although largely untested

  • Policy

    Purse Strings and Policy

    Through the EPA funding law for 2006, Congress is shaping agency's activities

Science Concentrates


Business

Earnings Increase Again for Many Firms

Overall, U.S. chemical makers continued solid earnings growth in the second quarter

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemosphere, Nutraffin wins, Elephant news

 

