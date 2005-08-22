Hydrogel Releases Drug in Two Steps

DRUG DELIVERY

HYDROGEL DRUG [+]Enlarge

A hydrogel-drug system that relies on the consecutive action of two trigger mechanisms to release a drug has the potential to target specific sites within the body, according to the scientists in the Netherlands who developed the system. The triggers are a stimulus that converts the gel into a solution and an enzyme that cleaves the hydrogelator-drug link.

"Raising the temperature or lowering the pH causes more low-molecular-weight gelator molecules to come out of the gel fibers and go into solution,"; says Kjeld J. C. van Bommel, a researcher at Biomade Technology Foundation, Groningen, who carried out the work with Jan van Esch, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Groningen, and coworkers (Org. Biomol. Chem. 2005, 3, 2917).

"Only when they are in solution can the molecules be cleaved by an enzyme and the drug be released," van Bommel continues. "The combination of a low-molecular-weight gelator gel sensitive to both its environment and enzymes is unique. It demonstrates that such systems are viable for controlled drug delivery and presents an innovative approach to drug delivery system design in general."

The system devised by the group makes use of a cyclohexane trisamide gelator compound covalently connected to a model drug. The compound gels in water to form a dense network of long, straight, unbranched tubular fibers that protect the drug moiety from enzymatic cleavage before release. The group used 6-aminoquinoline as a model drug to demonstrate proof-of-concept of the system.