Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Los Alamos Mishaps

Contamination, chemical exposure incidents spark new inquiries

by Glenn Hess
August 22, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

NATIONAL LABS

INVESTIGATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LAB PHOTO
Los Alamos National Lab is being investigated after two recent safety problems.
Credit: LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LAB PHOTO
Los Alamos National Lab is being investigated after two recent safety problems.

Federal investigators are looking into two more apparent lapses in security and safety at Los Alamos National Laboratory, including an employee's mishandling of a potentially hazardous radioactive substance that led to contamination in four states.

The Department of Energy dispatched investigators last week to examine the mishaps, and staff members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee plan to question officials from the University of California, which manages the nuclear weapons lab under government contract. Last year, operations at the facility were suspended for more than six months following several accidents and allegations of missing classified information.

"Los Alamos spent at least $500 million in taxpayer dollars to get safety and security standards beefed up. All the evidence we've seen so far this year is that it has failed miserably," says Danielle Brian, executive director of the watchdog group Project on Government Oversight.

In the first incident, a researcher failed to follow required procedures and unpacked a shipment that contained a small amount of americium-241, a radioactive metal primarily used in smoke detectors. After a supervisor uncovered the incident in July, a survey detected contamination in the employee's workspace.

Trace amounts were subsequently found in the employee's home in New Mexico, in homes in Kansas and Colorado that he visited, and at DOE's Bettis Laboratory in Pennsylvania, which received a contaminated package from Los Alamos. Lab officials say that the "extremely low levels" of radioactive material found off-site "do not pose a credible risk to the general public."

In the second incident, in June, two workers inhaled fumes while mixing concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids in a facility with a "degraded" ventilation system. Both exhibited symptoms of overexposure, and one employee was hospitalized for six days.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arson led to fatal fertilizer explosion
Lost Uranium Found In Lab Coveralls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Suspected Meth Lab Explodes At National Institute Of Standards & Technology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE