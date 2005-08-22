Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Approach to Glycosylation

Technique could facilitate one-pot and automated syntheses of carbohydrates

by Stu Borman
August 22, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

SYNTHESIS

GLYCOSYLATORS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COMPLEX CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH CENTER
Boons (third from left) and coworkers (from left) Hai Yang, Jin-Hwan Kim, and (right) Jin Park show a model of the proposed sulfonium ion intermediate in the stereoselective glycosylation reaction they developed.
Credit: COMPLEX CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH CENTER
Boons (third from left) and coworkers (from left) Hai Yang, Jin-Hwan Kim, and (right) Jin Park show a model of the proposed sulfonium ion intermediate in the stereoselective glycosylation reaction they developed.

A solution to a long-standing problem of oligosaccharide synthesis--the introduction of 1,2-cis-glycoside linkages between some types of sugars--appears to be at hand.

When two sugars are linked, mixtures of anomers (glycoside diastereomers) often result. The anomers must be separated after each coupling step to avoid the formation of complex mixtures. One type of anomer, 1,2-trans-glycosides, can be obtained in pure form by exploiting a phenomenon called the neighboring-group effect, but this hasn't worked for the other type of product, 1,2-cis-glycosides.

The lack of a straightforward route to pure 1,2-cis-glycosides, including common oligosaccharides such as -glucosides and -galactosides, has been a major stumbling block to one-pot multistep glycosylations and automated polymer-supported oligosaccharide syntheses. "The stereoselective formation of 1,2-cis-glycosides is the principal challenge of complex-oligosaccharide synthesis," says chemistry professor Geert-Jan Boons of the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center at the University of Georgia, Athens.

Boons and coworkers have now solved this problem for some sugars by finding a neighboring group that induces the exclusive formation of 1,2-cis-glycoside products (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 12090)

The directing group is an (S)-phenylthiomethylbenzyl moiety that's placed on the glycosyl donor's carbon-2, adjacent to the reactive anomeric carbon. Boons and coworkers demonstrated the technique by using one-pot synthesis to combine three monosaccharides, without a separation step that would normally be required. The product was the Galili trisaccharide, an immunoactive oligosaccharide that includes one 1,2-cis linkage.

The technique "is so simple and so obvious; why didn't I think of it myself?" says professor of chemistry and biochemistry Alexei V. Demchenko of the University of Missouri, St. Louis, who specializes in glycosylation. The paper is a milestone, he says.

The study shows that "use of a protective group that also serves as a chiral auxiliary can be used to control the stereochemical outcome of a glycosylation reaction," says chemistry professor Peter H. Seeberger of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, whose interests include automated carbohydrate synthesis. "This relatively simple idea allows in some cases for much improved stereocontrol of a reaction that is over 100 years old but remains challenging. It is the simplicity that may be the greatest strength of this method." The study "demonstrates that methodological improvements are still needed, and a seemingly mature field is an exciting playing field for practitioners of organic synthesis."

"This is an important conceptual advance based on a sound understanding of the principles of conformational analysis," adds chemistry professor David Crich of the University of Illinois, Chicago, an expert in the synthesis of complex oligosaccharides.

BOSSY GROUP
[+]Enlarge
Boons and coworkers find that an (S)-phenylthiomethylbenzyl group at C-2 of a glycosyl donor can direct the formation of 1,2-cis-glycosides. The group forms a trans-decalin sulfonium intermediate that is opened by an incoming sugar hydroxyl to form a 1,2-cis-glycoside exclusively.
Boons and coworkers find that an (S)-phenylthiomethylbenzyl group at C-2 of a glycosyl donor can direct the formation of 1,2-cis-glycosides. The group forms a trans-decalin sulfonium intermediate that is opened by an incoming sugar hydroxyl to form a 1,2-cis-glycoside exclusively.

In the reaction, steric and electronic factors cause the donor's (S)-phenylthiomethylbenzyl group to form a trans-decalin sulfonium intermediate. Attack on the sulfonium by a hydroxyl group of the glycoside acceptor opens the decalin ring, forming 1,2-cis-glycosides exclusively. Boons and coworkers report that the approach is effective with glucose and galactose donors, and they are currently testing it on other sugars as well.

"The authors seem to have taken care of every aspect of the method," Demchenko says--"efficient synthesis of glycosyl donors, excellent yields, complete stereoselectivity of glycosylations, and easy deprotection [removal of the (S)-phenylthiomethylbenzyl group], with the possibility of recycling the participating moiety. Critical readers will note that only trichloroacetimidates have been used as glycosyl donors, mostly reactive acceptors have been tried, and gluco- and galactopyranose products are the only examples given. But these are just pilot studies that will stimulate other related investigations. This is a nonorthodox approach to a long-standing challenge in the field."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coaxing chiral products from an SN1 reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweeter hookups between sugars using a macrocyclic catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Easy Route To Sugar Building Blocks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE