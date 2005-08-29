ACS 2006 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2006. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2006. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 28, 2006, in conjunction with the 231st ACS national meeting in Atlanta.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by Accelrys, Johann Gasteiger, University of Erlangen-Nrnberg, Germany

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Ren P. Schwarzenbach, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by Corporation Associates, Alan Davison, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by SynQuest Laboratories, Boris Zemva, Joz(breve)ef Stefan Institute, Slovenia

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Edward I. Solomon, Stanford University

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Susan R. Fahrenholtz, Fordham University, New York City

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Catherine H. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin, Madison

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation, Charles F. Beam Jr., College of Charleston, in South Carolina

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by Corporation Associates, Charles A. Harbert (retired), B. Kenneth Koe (retired), Reinhard Sarges (retired), Albert Weissman (retired), and Willard M. Welch (retired), Pfizer

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by the ACS General Endowment Fund, E. Gerald Meyer, University of Wyoming

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Milos V. Novotny, Indiana University

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Christopher K. Ober, Cornell University

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, John G. Dorsey, Florida State University

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Alice P. Gast, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management, James C. Stevens, Dow Chemical

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Karl E. Wieghardt, Max-Planck Institute fur Bioanorganische Chemie, Germany

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, John F. Hartwig, Yale University

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Egbert W. Meijer, Eindhoven University of Technology, the Netherlands

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, David R. Liu, Harvard University

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by DuPont, Stephen T. Wilson, UOP

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by IBM, Hans C. Andersen, Stanford University

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by Occidental Petroleum, Steven L. Bernasek, Princeton University

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred Bader, F. Ann Walker, University of Arizona

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, Richard D. DiMarchi, Indiana University, Bloomington

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Breslow Endowment, Barbara Imperiali, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Richard F. Heck (retired), University of Delaware

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline, Joel R. Huff, Merck Research Laboratories

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, Gwendolyn S. Marbury, DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Md.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Peter G. Schultz, Scripps Research Institute

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Eric V. Anslyn, University of Texas, Austin; Robert K. Boeckman Jr., University of Rochester; Franklin A. Davis, Temple University; Michael P. Doyle, University of Maryland; Shu Kobayashi, University of Tokyo; Mark Lautens, University of Toronto; Lanny S. Liebeskind, Emory University; Brian M. Stoltz, California Institute of Technology; F. Dean Toste, University of California, Berkeley; and Wilfred A. van der Donk, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Justin Du Bois, Stanford University

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Richard R. Schrock, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by DuPont, Donald G. Truhlar, University of Minnesota

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Bruker Daltonics, Richard M. Caprioli, Vanderbilt University, Nashville

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Lila M. Gierasch, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, Philip Ball, Nature magazine, U.K.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, William H. Fenical, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and ExxonMobil Chemical, Kenneth B. Eisenthal, Columbia University

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, George Barany, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning, Akira Sekiguchi, University of Tsukuba, Japan

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by the General Electric Fund and the General Electric Corporate Research & Development Center, F. Fleming Crim Jr., University of Wisconsin, Madison

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and ExxonMobil Chemical, Liang-Shih Fan, Ohio State University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Raquel L. Lieberman (student), Northwestern University; Amy C. Rosenzweig (preceptor), Northwestern University

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Michael R. Wasielewski, Northwestern University

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment, G. K. Surya Prakash, Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Dow Chemical, F. Albert Cotton, Texas A&M University

Priestley Medal, Paul S. Anderson (retired), Bristol-Myers Squibb

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Steven W. Yates, University of Kentucky

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, James A. Dumesic, University of Wisconsin, Madison

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by Rohm and Haas, Donald H. Levy, University of Chicago