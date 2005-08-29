Inorganic Menagerie
Unusual properties of nanotubes made from inorganic materials offer intriguing possibilities for applications
August 29, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 35
Chemist has a big role in Stanford Linear Accelerator Center's world of high-energy physics
Water replaces toxic metal hydride as a hydrogen source in widely used reaction
Ultrafast 2-D infrared technique probes dynamics of fast chemical exchange
The pendulum swings back to medicinal chemistry in biotech drug development
Rules for handling misconduct are now in place, but new issues are surfacing
Chemists acknowledge the need to quicken the pace of implementing sustainable technologies