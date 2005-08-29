Inorganic Menagerie

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8335coverimg260.gif
« Prev
Next »
8335coverimg260.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 29, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 35

Unusual properties of nanotubes made from inorganic materials offer intriguing possibilities for applications

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 35
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Inorganic Menagerie

Unusual properties of nanotubes made from inorganic materials offer intriguing possibilities for applications

Keith Hodgson

Chemist has a big role in Stanford Linear Accelerator Center's world of high-energy physics

Deoxygenation without Tin

Water replaces toxic metal hydride as a hydrogen source in widely used reaction

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Spectroscopy's New Era

    Ultrafast 2-D infrared technique probes dynamics of fast chemical exchange

  • Pharmaceuticals

    The Next Wave in Biopharmaceuticals

    The pendulum swings back to medicinal chemistry in biotech drug development

  • Policy

    Research Misconduct

    Rules for handling misconduct are now in place, but new issues are surfacing

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

A Defining Moment

Chemists acknowledge the need to quicken the pace of implementing sustainable technologies

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Nylon, Personal care chocolate, Flavor enhancers and taste modulators

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT