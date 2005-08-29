Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Acid Rain Down, but Many Lakes Not Recovering

August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Acid precipitation in the U.S. continues to decline, but many lakes and streams remain acidified, says a report released last week by the President's National Science & Technology Council. The report analyzes the results of the national program, established in 1990, to control acid rain by requiring fossil-fuel-fired power plants to curb emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These pollutants are linked to acidification of surface waters as well as to air pollution. The report, required under the Clean Air Act, says that in 2002, SO2 emissions in the U.S. were 35% lower and NOx releases were 33% lower than they were in 1990. In response, some lakes and streams in the Northeast are beginning to see their pH rise, the report says. It adds, however, that "recovery from the effects of acidification is not possible for many areas that continue to be exposed to acid deposition." Further cuts in SO2 and NOx from the power sector and from vehicles are needed to reduce the number of acidic lakes and streams in many parts of the U.S., it concludes. The report is available at www.al.noaa.gov/AQRS/reports/napapreport05.pdf.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE