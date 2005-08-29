Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celanese Buys Holdout Shares

August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Celanese buys holdout shares

Celanese Corp. has purchased most of the shares in Celanese AG that it didn't already own, after striking deals with minority Celanese AG shareholders Paulson & Co. and Bleichroeder Advisers. The deal pays the shareholders $62 per share for their roughly 6 million combined shares, plus a $2.50-per-share settlement fee. The deal ups U.S.-based Celanese Corp.'s stake in its German predecessor from 83.9% to 95.7%. Celanese can now "squeeze out" remaining Celanese AG shareholders with a tender offer and delist Celanese AG from the Frankfurt stock exchange. Investment firm Blackstone Group acquired the 84% stake in Celanese AG in 2004 through a $40-per-share offer and formed Celanese Corp.

 

EU targets antifoulants

AMBIO, the European Union's research project on preventing the buildup of organisms on marine surfaces, is well under way following its March launch, participants report. Some 30 business and science partners from 14 countries are involved in the $22 million, five-year project. Ships with fouled hulls require 40% more fuel to travel at the same speed as unfouled vessels, but workhorse organotin antifoulants are being phased out in Europe. AMBIO--Advanced Nanostructured Surfaces for the Control of Biofouling--takes another approach. According to Harald Keller, a polymer researcher at BASF, coatings made of nanostructured polymers can alter the wetting properties of surfaces "to signal that the site is not suitable for the organisms to settle."

 

SOCMA sells Informex

The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association has sold Informex, its trade show for custom and batch chemical makers, to CMP Information for an undisclosed sum. CMP Information, part of London-based United Business Media, already runs the competing CPhI (Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients) events. Of the sale, SOCMA President Joseph Acker says, "Informex has now evolved, and it was time to consider new opportunities in the best interest of our association." CMP says it plans to expand the Informex brand on a global scale.

 

Rohm and Haas plans pad unit

Rohm and Haas's electronic materials business will spend $50 million on a manufacturing and technology center in Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park. The plant will manufacture polymer-based pads used in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) of semiconductor wafers. The technology center will support the company's pad and CMP slurry businesses. Production will begin in early 2007, and the company expects the center to employ more than 150 people by 2010.

Ventures slate peptide output

U.S.-based Nobex and India's Biocon have reached an agreement for codevelopment of an oral version of Scios' Natrecor, a peptide for the treatment of heart disease. The pact combines Nobex's oral peptide delivery technology with Biocon's peptide production capability. Separately, Unigene Laboratories has completed the transfer of its recombinant manufacturing process for the peptide drug calcitonin to Novartis' Sandoz generic drug unit in Europe. Sandoz will supply Unigene, which launched a nasal calcitonin product earlier this month.

 

Ranbaxy opens major drug lab

Indian pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy has inaugurated a drug discovery lab providing work space for up to 700 people at Gurgaon, a city near New Delhi in India's Haryana state. This is the third lab Ranbaxy has set up at Gurgaon since 1994, when the company decided to compete internationally. The lab will enhance the firm's capabilities in medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, molecular technologies, infectious diseases, metabolism, and pharmacokinetics.

 

LG venture boosts methyl methacrylate

LG MMA has started building a 76,000-metric-ton-per-year methyl methacrylate plant in Yeosu, South Korea. When the facility goes onstream in April 2008, LG MMA's capacity for MMA will reach 176,000 metric tons. Demand for the material is brisk in South Korea, where it is used in making light guides for liquid-crystal displays. To supply this application, LG MMA also operates a polymerization facility making use of Sumitomo Chemical technology. LG MMA is owned 50% by LG Corp., 25% by Sumitomo Chemical, and 25% by Nippon Shokubai.

 

Chemical output slips in July

U.S. chemical production declined in July from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The numbers show that the production index for all chemicals fell 0.1% from June to 113.4 (1997 = 100). This index was up 3.3% from July of last year. Output of basic chemicals fell 0.8% from June to an index of 90.8, marking the ninth straight month-to-month decline for this important industry sector. The July index for this sector was down 4.5% from the comparable month in 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU Targets Antifoulants
Court Allows Lead Paint Suit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polycarbon to Buy Borregaard Unit and Take New Name

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE