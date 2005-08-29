Chemagination National Winners Announced

ACS's Office of Community Activities and Committee on Community Activities have selected the winners of the 2005 national Chemagination contest. For the contest, high school students wrote fictional articles for a ChemMatters magazine dated 25 years in the future. The article was supposed to "describe a recent breakthrough or innovation in chemistry (and/or its applications) and how it has improved the quality of people's lives today." Students also designed a cover for the magazine. Winners were selected in four categories:
◾ Alternative Energy Sources: "Coalspark: The Direct Carbon Fuel Cell." This is a fuel cell designed for home use. It is powered by highly refined coal at twice the efficiency of combustion. By Elliott Biondo, Adam Farrell, and Gregory Iannuzzi of Damascus High School, Damascus, Md.; Elena Pisciotta advised.
◾ Environment: "From Handles and Knobs to Fleece and Beyond!" A hydrolytic enzyme helps break the cross-links of thermosetting plastics for recycling. By Bilqis Fassassi, Laura Kranish, and Grace Lerner of Albert Einstein High School, Kensington, Md.; Ann Coren and Scott Soderholm advised.
◾ Medicine/Health: "The Transdermal Nutrient System." One square patch feeds those who can't have three square meals. By Sapna Shah and Alexandra Vargas of Ridgefield Park High School, Ridgefield Park, N.J.; Christine Iannucci advised.
◾ New Materials: "Gecko Cleats." Scientists used the technology of van der Waals forces found on gecko feet to revolutionize sports for athletes. By Cory Hawkins and Abigail Hunt of Albert Einstein High School, Kensington, Md.; Ann Coren and Scott Soderholm advised.
For more information about Chemagination, including how to host a 200506 contest, visit chemistry.org/oca, e-mail chemagination@acs.org, or call (800) 2275558 ext. 4458. Chemagination resources for coordinators and committee members are available on CD-ROM.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter