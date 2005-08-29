Complexity of Tamiflu Manufacturing May Hamper on Demand Production

Business

PROCESS CHEMISTRY

From the sourcing of the raw material to the production of capsules, it takes a full 12 months to make Tamiflu, according to Martin Karpf of Swiss drug giant F. Hoffmann-La Roches synthetic and process research group. Manufacture of the oral antiviral, thought to be the most promising weapon against avian influenza currently available, involves time-consuming routes to the starting material and steps that require potentially hazardous azide chemistry.

The 10-step commercial route uses the natural product (–)-shikimic acid as a starting material. This precursor is converted into a diethyl ketal intermediate, which is reductively opened to give a 1,2-epoxide. This epoxide is then converted into Tamiflu via a five-step reaction sequence involving three potentially toxic and explosive azide intermediates. This optimized route gives Tamiflu in 35% yield.

Initially, research quantities of (–)-shikimic acid cost more than $50 per gram, Karpf notes. This precursor simply was not available on the world market in large amounts, he says.

Needing to obtain a cheaper and more reliable supply of the starting material, Roche turned to Michigan State University chemist John W. Frost, whose lab had developed a strain of Eschericia coli that overproduces (–)-shikimic acid when fed glucose. Within a year and a half, Roche had figured out how to grow these bacteria on a commercial scale and determined how to extract and purify the (–)-shikimic acid.

An efficient route to extraction of (–)-shikimic acid from Chinese star anise also has become available, Karpf notes. Roche now relies on both fermentation and extraction to obtain ton quantities of (–)-shikimic acid, he tells C&EN. But with either method, isolation and purification of (–)-shikimic acid remains time-consuming.

The dependence on azide chemistry to convert the epoxide intermediate into a 1,2-diamine also poses a bottleneck to Tamiflu production. Safety and economic reasons have forced Roche to rely on a contract firm that specializes in azide chemistry to perform this sequence, Karpf says.