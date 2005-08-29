Esselen Award Nominations

The Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society seeks nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. This award recognizes a chemist for outstanding achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being. The award consists of $5,000 and a medal. The presentation will take place at an award ceremony in April 2006.
The announcement details the nature of the award and the criteria and procedure for nominations. Further information is available at www.nesacs.org. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15.
