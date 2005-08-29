Lithium aluminum hydride and sodium borohydride are two common hydride reducing agents, and organic chemists have known that LiAlH 4 is more reactive than NaBH 4 . The origin of this difference has not been thoroughly explored, however. Joseph S. Francisco, Paul G. Wenthold, and colleagues at Purdue University believe they have an explanation based on a new study of the thermodynamic properties and bonding of dialane (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 11684). Dialane, Al 2 H 6 , is structurally similar to diborane, B 2 H 6 , but its much less stable and hasnt been well-characterized. The researchers find that the gas-phase hydride affinity of AlH 3 to form AlH 4 –— the energy cost of a hydride reduction—is the same as that for BH 3 to form BH 4 –. This means the two anions should have the same reducing capabilities in the gas phase. The researchers conclude that the difference in reactivities of LiAlH 4 and NaBH 4 in solution is probably related to the cations and/or solvent properties rather than to the properties of the hydride anions.