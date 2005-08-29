Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Interior Begins Offshore Leasing Process for Oil, Natural Gas

August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR PHOTO
Norton
Credit: DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR PHOTO
Norton

The Interior Department's Minerals Management Service is calling for comments on the feasibility of "gas only" leasing on the outer continental shelf (OCS) and on the inventory of offshore oil and gas reserves required by the energy policy legislation recently passed by Congress. "The OCS contains billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas that can be safely produced," Interior Secretary Gale A. Norton says. "With our reliance on imports of foreign oil climbing each year, we would be irresponsible if we did not consider how we might develop these abundant domestic resources." The department began the formal process of developing its next five-year (2007-12) leasing plan for OCS energy development as oil and gas prices continue to climb to record levels. Chemical manufacturers and other energy-intensive industries have been urging the Bush Administration to open up additional offshore areas for exploration and production. Federal moratoriums on drilling have put more than 85% of OCS off-limits to energy development. The call for comments states that some areas may be "very sensitive to a potential accidental oil spill that may be suited to gas-only production, since natural gas would not pollute neighboring land areas in case of the loss of control of a well."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Federal Rules For Fracking
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Offshore Drilling Revisited
Interior backs Senate's offshore-drilling plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE