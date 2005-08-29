Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Merck to Appeal Loss of First Vioxx Suit

Jury awards widow $253 million, including $229 million in punitive damages

by William J. Storck
August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

PHARMACEUTICAL BUSINESS

Merck & Co. will appeal its loss of the first lawsuit over its painkiller Vioxx, in which a Texas jury awarded the widow of Robert Ernst $253 million in damages. The suit, filed by Carol Ernst, charged that Vioxx had caused Ernst to die of a heart attack in 2001.

The suit was the first of more than 4,000 filed since the company pulled Vioxx from the market in September 2004, and legal experts say the success of this suit will cause many others to be filed.

The $253 million award consists of $24 million to Carol Ernst for mental anguish and loss of companionship and $229 million in punitive damages. This latter award will probably be reduced because it substantially exceeds legal limits to punitive damages in Texas.

On the day of the verdict, Merck's stock price fell 7.7% to $28.06 per share.

Merck does not believe that punitive damages should have been awarded at all. In a statement, Kenneth C. Frazier, the senior vice president and general counsel for the firm, says, "Merck acted responsibly, from researching Vioxx prior to approval with almost 10,000 patients, to monitoring the medicine while it was on the market, to voluntarily withdrawing the medicine when we did."

Frazier says: "We have strong points to raise on appeal and are hopeful that a higher court will correct the verdict. Even if the verdict were to be upheld, punitive damages under Texas law would be limited to approximately $2 million."

Among the points for appeal, according to Merck are the following: allowing opinion testimony to be given to the jury by unqualified experts; allowing opinion testimony that was not based on a reliable scientific basis as required by Texas law; allowing evidence with no relevance to the issues of the case, which unfairly prejudiced the jury; and allowing undisclosed surprise witness and expert testimony contrary to Texas law.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF, Bayer win $190 million reduction in punitive damages in dicamba case
Roundup herbicide risk rises for Bayer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US high court to hear Merck appeal in pharmaceutical warning label dispute

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE