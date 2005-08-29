Advertisement

Environment

New Wrinkle in Carbon Cycling

Moss and bacteria team up to recycle CH4 into CO2 for photosynthesis

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
HARD AT WORK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ASHNA RAGHOEBARSING
Methanotrophic bacteria (fluorescently labeled yellow clusters) convert CH4 to CO2 for use by mosses in photosynthesis. (Chlorophyll is blue.).
Credit: COURTESY OF ASHNA RAGHOEBARSING
Methanotrophic bacteria (fluorescently labeled yellow clusters) convert CH4 to CO2 for use by mosses in photosynthesis. (Chlorophyll is blue.).

BIOGEOCHEMISTRY

A bacterium living on and inside the cells of Sphagnum moss in peat bogs has been discovered to oxidize methane to carbon dioxide, which the moss then uses as a carbon source for photosynthesis. This symbiotic relationship helps to better explain the fate of CH4 produced by decaying plants in wetland ecosystems, an important part of Earth's carbon cycle that affects the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Jaap S. Sinninghe Damst? of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, Alfons J. P. Smolders and Ashna A. Raghoebarsing of Radboud University, in the Netherlands, and colleagues identified the bacterium as a relative of a Methylocella species (Nature 2005, 436, 1153). In lab studies, the researchers incubated moss plants with 13C-labeled methane to show rapid in situ bacterial oxidation of 13CH4 to 13CO2.

Over several days, the moss fixed the 13CO2 into carbohydrates, which was monitored by measuring the formation of a 13C-containing sitosterol. The team confirmed the findings by comparing the lab results with the natural abundance of the carbon isotope in moss plants in a peat bog.

Atmospheric CO2 was originally believed to be the main carbon source for peat mosses. But earlier work by the Netherlands team indicated that atmospheric CO2 alone is not sufficient to account for the growth of some peat mosses.

Overall, the moss uses the recycling mechanism to generate about 15% of its carbon intake. This efficient recycling is important, because it reduces the amount of methane--a potent greenhouse gas--that enters the atmosphere, Damst? notes. The team plans to study the phenomenon in other peat bogs. If the recycling is a general phenomenon, it should have an impact on the modeling of global climate change.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

