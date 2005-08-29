"/> "/>
Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

August 29, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

GAO questions DOE plutonium disposal strategy

The Department of Energy must improve its plan to consolidate and store 50 metric tons of plutonium that is no longer needed for nuclear weapons production at its Savannah River site, congressional researchers say. DOE currently stores the excess material at several sites across the country. It has been developing plans since the early 1990s to create enough capacity to temporarily store the entire stockpile at the Savannah River complex, near Aiken, S.C., before ultimately disposing of the plutonium at the planned Yucca Mountain, Nev., repository. DOE has said that consolidating the plutonium at Savannah River would reduce costs and enhance security. The Government Accountability Office, however, says DOE lacks a "comprehensive strategy" and has not yet devised a plan for processing the material into a form for permanent disposal. The report (GAO-05-665) also points out a number of technical obstacles to plutonium consolidation at Savannah River. For example, it says the South Carolina facility is not equipped to accept material now stored at DOE's Hanford Nuclear Reservation in 12-foot-long nuclear fuel rods. "Despite these inconsistencies, DOE approved both Hanford's accelerated cleanup plan and SRS's plutonium storage plans," GAO says. The report is available at www.gao.gov/new.items/d05665.pdf.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plan For Plutonium Disposal Panned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Weapons Program Faces Lithium Shortage
Congress Floats Nuclear Waste Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE