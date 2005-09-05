BASF is buying plastics firm

BASF has agreed to purchase German engineering plastics compounder Leuna-Miramid for an undisclosed sum. BASF says Leuna-Miramid, which has 140 employees and annual capacity of 30,000 metric tons, is an "ideal fit" with its engineering plastics business. BASF says the European engineering polymer market is growing at a 5% annual rate. It purchased Honeywell's engineering plastics business and Ticona's nylon 6,6 business in 2003.
