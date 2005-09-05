Advertisement

8336cov1a.gif
8336cov1a.gif
September 5, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 36

Recent chiral chemistry advances underpin the growing importance of catalyst design to accomplish a range of asymmetric reactions

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 36
Synthesis

Chiral Catalysis

Recent chiral chemistry advances underpin the growing importance of catalyst design to accomplish a range of asymmetric reactions

Merced's Mission

Interdisciplinarity is the hallmark of the new campus of the University of California

Tough Diesel Rule Fuels Opportunity

Another reduction of sulfur in diesel fuel provides new market for additive suppliers

  • Business

    Katrina Devastates Gulf Coast

    Refineries and petrochemical plants shut down as storm also interrupts regional shipments

  • Business

    The Socialist Market Economy

    The private sector is becoming stronger in China, but not enough to shake off state controls

  • Policy

    Methanex Loses, U.S. Wins

    Environmentalists see positive precedent; industry eyes boost for trade liberalization

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

Patent Overhaul

Congress begins process of reforming U.S. patent system as stakeholders voice concerns

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Recipes straight to your & iPod?, Talking billboards, Spray-on salad dressing, Cheap gas sighting

 

