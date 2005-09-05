◾ DuPont has acquired 100% of DuPont Authentication Systems, a joint venture with Keystone Technologies formed in 2001. DAS sells authentication and security systems built around DuPont's Izon brand three-dimensional photopolymer-based labels.
◾ John J. Gallagher, 41, is the new chief financial officer at Celanese Corp., replacing Corliss Nelson, who left to pursue other interests. Gallagher briefly served as CEO of Great Lakes Chemical, which has merged with Crompton Corp., and was previously chief financial officer of Great Lakes.
◾ Sanofi-Aventis has extended its three-year research pact with Immunogen, committing to funding $18.2 million for 12 months beginning on Sept. 1, 2006. The original contract on antibody-based cancer therapies included $50.7 million in research funding and a $12 million upfront payment.
◾ Solvay will build a previously announced sulfone polymer plant at its site in Marietta, Ohio. Construction on the $50 million plant will start later this year, Solvay says, and be done by the end of 2006, tripling polyethersulfone capacity.
◾ InforSense, a developer of analytics software for drug development, and the National Cancer Institute have signed a five-year agreement under which NCI's Core Genotyping Facility will use InforSense software.
◾ Erco Worldwide will close its 48,000-metric-ton-per-year sodium chlorate plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The firm cites high electricity costs and says it will supply customers from its seven other plants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter