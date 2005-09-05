Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Boron Anchors Expandable Ferrocene Dimer

September 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A diborylated ferrocene dimer (shown) has been synthesized and found to undergo reversible conformational changes promoted by redox chemistry or by complexation with nucleophiles. The ability to expand or contract the structural framework of the molecule at will could make it a useful building block in molecular machines, conclude Krishnan Venkatasubbaiah and Frieder J?kle of Rutgers University, Newark, N.J., and their colleagues (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2005, 44, 5428). The molecule has strong boron-iron electronic interactions, and it can undergo reduction at the diboryl ring or oxidation at a ferrocene unit. The diboryl ring sits slightly tilted in the plane between the ferrocene molecules, but when the neutral compound is oxidized or reduced, the ring flattens in the plane, pushing the iron atoms farther apart. A greater expansion is observed when the neutral molecule is complexed with two equivalents of a substituted pyridine. The pyridine nitrogen atoms coordinate to the boron centers, which causes the ring to tilt even more and, coupled with steric effects, to push the iron atoms even farther apart.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE