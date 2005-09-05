CNPC invests in chemicals

China National Petroleum Corp., parent of publicly traded PetroChina, has broken ground on a refinery and petrochemical project in the northwest Chinese province of Xinjiang. With no foreign partner involved, the $3.2 billion project includes an oil refinery, a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, and downstream facilities. Separately, CNPC's Jilin Chemical unit has completed a 15,000-metric-ton methyl isobutyl ketone plant that it says will end China's long history of relying on imports. Jilin is planning a second plant for the solvent, to open in August 2006.
