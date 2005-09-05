Candidates' Election Statements and Backgrounds

Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2006 in this fall's election. They are George E. Heinze and Catherine T. Hunt. Both have had distinguished careers in industry. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2007 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2006 to 2008.

Candidates for director of District III are incumbent Madeleine M. Joullié and Catherine C. Fenselau. District III consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania (except the Central Pennsylvania, Erie, Lehigh Valley, Penn-York, Pittsburgh, and Susquehanna Valley Sections), Maryland (except the Western Maryland Section), and the District of Columbia.

District VI will also be holding elections for director. Candidates for director are Bonnie A. Charpentier and incumbent Stanley H. Pine. District VI consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. In addition, those members who are not assigned to local sections who have addresses in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington; in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and in the extra-provincial territories of Canada are also part of District VI.

All members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for the president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed on Sept. 26. The deadline for return of marked ballots to the ACS executive director is close of business on Nov. 12.

The ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections did not provide candidates with specific questions to frame their statements. Information about ACS policies for elections and campaigning can be found in Bulletin V, Bylaw 5, Section 13 and in "Guidelines for Campaigning & Communication." Candidates' views have also been posted online at chemistry.org/election.

For President-Elect

George E. Heinze

North Jersey Section. Rockland Technimed Ltd., Rockland, N.Y.

Born: 1931

Academic record: University of Pennsylvania, B.A., 1951; Rutgers University, M.S., 1956

Honors: North Jersey Section, ACS, Distinguished Service Award, 1998; Sigma Xi; Phi Lambda Upsilon

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Rockland Technimed, president and COO, 1999 to date; Alpha/ Omega Consulting Associates, president, 1994-99

Service in ACS national offices: Director, Region III, 1983-84; councilor, ex officio, 1983-84; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1994-99, chair, 1996-97; Committee on Membership Affairs, committee associate, 2005; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 2001-04, chair, 2001-03; Committee on Public Relations, 1992-97, consultant, 1998-99; Board Committee on Grants & Awards, 1983-84; Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 1983-84; Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 1984; Board Committee on Planning, 1983-84; Board Committee on Audits, chair, 1984; Council Policy Committee, voting, 1983, nonvoting, 1996-97, 1982; Committee on Committees, 1976-82, chair, 1982; Committee on Economic Status, 1977-79; ad hoc Committee on Economic Status, 1972-76; Committee on Professional Relations, 1975-76, committee associate, 1974; Professional Programs Planning & Coordinating Committee, consultant, 1974; Perkin Medal Committee, alternate representative, American Section, 1970-72

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1959. North Jersey Section: councilor, 1986-2007, 1970-83; alternate councilor, 1967-69; chair, 1991, 1971; chair-elect, 1990, 1970; Long-Range Planning Committee, chair, 1990; Nominations & Elections Committee, chair, 1973; Planning Committee, chair, 1970; chair, Gas Chromatography Group, 1966; chair, Analytical Group, 1966. Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting: general chair, 1999, 1984

Member: New York Academy of Sciences, Society for Applied Spectroscopy, Alpha Chi Sigma. ACS Divisions: Analytical Chemistry and Professional Relations

Related activities: Retired, 1994, Robert Wood Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, vice president of business development, 1989-93; Janssen Pharmaceutica, vice president of operations, 1980-89; Johnson & Johnson, director of scientific information and regulatory affairs, 1974-79, director of biological assurance, 1968-74; owner of three patents and author of two technical publications

Heinze's statement

EXPERIENCE AND LEADERSHIP FOR A NEW ACS

The 21st century presents increasing problems for chemistry, which places ACS in a critical situation. We confront the dual issues of a supply of prepared students and outsourcing of jobs, as well as a poor public image of chemistry, inadequate funding of research, and employment difficulties. Their solution is not simple: These problems can be solved only by the combination of experience and visionary leadership. ACS stands at the cusp of significant change for the entire chemical enterprise. Our mostly 19th-century infrastructure cannot fit a 21st-century template. My 35 years of ACS governance experience and long track record of industrial management accomplishments, coupled with my dedicated determination to solve these problems, equip me to put in place proactive initiatives that will place ACS at the forefront of scientific societies.

Our Challenges. We see a confluence of basic questions challenging us: Who is a chemist, what constitutes chemistry, and how should chemistry be taught? These questions are deeply intertwined and can no longer be ignored. We must find a way to resolve them positively or face the danger of being marginalized. Being a chemist is determined by the scientific process that the individual employs. Whether someone has a title of biochemist or nanoscientist is immaterial. Chemistry, in its broadest sense, is the enabling science. People may not call themselves chemists, but chemistry is what they do! Chemistry can no longer be narrowly classified as organic or inorganic. It follows that chemistry must be taught in a different way to provide the necessary skills that are required to support these new, multidisciplinary jobs. Once our students leave the halls of academe, they must face the challenges of the real world where chemistry must bridge everything from particle physics to biological processes and interface with other disciplines.

Chemical Education. The time has come for ACS to act as a catalyst for action. We must get representatives from various ACS and academic educational entities together with industrial representatives to define the educational offerings in chemistry in the broadest and most forward-looking sense. We need to devise a "cafeteria" approach to teach the various courses needed for all diverse disciplines. The key point is to move without delay. However, this is only one step. Chemical education is not limited to the college level. We can improve the system, but where are the students to come from? We must provide the younger generation with the intrigue of chemistry. ACS must help prepare grassroots teachers at the K-12 educational levels who promote it. This is not only to inspire our students to take chemistry, but also to educate those who will choose other professions about the value of chemistry. The funding of chemistry is decided directly and indirectly by people who are not chemists. We cannot afford their ignorance about the value of chemistry in everyday life. Public appreciation of chemistry's contributions can promote increased funding, which can result in more employment.

How To Achieve These Goals? The president is only one person with one vote on the board, but serves as the visible leader of ACS. The president can and must use every opportunity to interact with all associations, both domestic and foreign, as well as work jointly with academic, government, and industrial groups. The model I propose is that ACS become a central unifying body for all chemistry-related activities. We must lead and coordinate efforts with other scientific societies. We must proactively reach out to all groups and invite them to affiliate themselves with us. Think of ACS more as a federation of broadly based scientists with common interests.

Can I Do This? The three presidential years are not enough to achieve everything. Fortunately, recent programs initiated by the board and current president have started us toward the light. We need to build on this foundation and proceed with unbroken determination without being discouraged by occasional problems. I ask for your support and your vote to allow us to go forward toward these goals, which will ensure the relevance of ACS and the well-being of its members for the 21st century. We can either manage change or allow change to manage us!

Catherine T. Hunt

Philadelphia Section. Rohm and Haas Co., Spring House, Pa.

Born: 1955

Academic record: Smith College, A.B. (cum laude with honors in chemistry), 1977; University of California, Davis, Ph.D., 1981; Yale University, postdoctoral, 1984

Honors: Women in Science Delegation to Cuba, 2001; Best Paper Award from INDA, Association of Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, 1997; Rohm and Haas, S. J. Talucci Quality Award, 1996; National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow, Yale University, 1982-84; University of California, Davis, Graduate Student of the Year, 1978; Sigma Xi, 1977; New York Academy of Science, 1977

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Rohm and Haas, 1984 to date: leader, technology partnerships, 2002 to date; director of worldwide Analytical & Computational Competency Network and technology development leader, 1999-2002; section manager, Central Analytical Research, 1998-99; group leader, chromatography and special projects, 1997-98; laboratory manager, Philadelphia plant, 1991-96

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1977

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science, International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry, Analytical Laboratory Managers Association, Biotechnology Industry Organization, Council for Chemical Research (Rohm and Haas voting representative), Vision 2020 Industry Group, Industrial Research Institute. ACS Divisions: Analytical Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry

Related activities: Boards: Council for Chemical Research, Financial Oversight Committee, 2005-08; Upper Dublin Library Board, treasurer, 2002-08. Coauthor of Chemical Industry Vision 2020's "Chemical Industry R&D Roadmap for Nanomaterials by Design: From Fundamentals to Function." Session Chair: ACS national meeting award symposium on Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Business Development: Chemical Innovation & Economic Growth, 2005; Spring American Institute of Chemical Engineers, "Analytical Technology: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly," 2003. Working Group Leader: Technology Transfer & Commercialization, National Nanotechnology Initiative's Research Directives II (recognized by John H. Marburger III, OSTP). Working Groups: Council for Chemical Research's Action Network on Research Investment, 2002 to date; CCR 2005 Annual Meeting Organizing Committee. Leadership Training: American Association for the Advancement of Science, leadership course on S&T policy, 2004. Invited Speaker: ACS/AIChE Chemical Consultants Network, "Technology Partnerships, from Collaboration to Innovation," 2005; Biotechnology Industry Organization, "Developing Sustainable Chemistries: Collaboration Is Key!" 2005; National Science Foundation, Small Business Innovation Research, "Technology Partnerships," 2005; CCR Annual Meeting, "Answering a Call to Action," 2004; National Nanotechnology Initiative's Research Directives II, "Nanomaterials by Design: Driving R&D," 2004; Pennsylvania Nano Conference, "Nanotechnology in Electronics and Semiconductors," 2004; University of California, Davis, and Smith College, "Careers in Chemistry: a) My Choices, b) Your Options," 2003; ACS Philadelphia Section, "Technology Partnerships: Fostering Collaboration & Accelerating Breakthroughs," 2003; Spring American Institute of Chemical Engineers, "Networking for Success at Rohm and Haas Company," 2002; Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy, Analytical Laboratory Managers Association, "Virtuous, Not Just Virtual, Teams—Analytical Networks Deliver," 1999; Process Analytical Chemistry Roundtable, 1998; INDATEC Best Paper Award, "Quantitative Determination of Formaldehyde Released from Latex Binders during Drying and Curing Using Static Headspace GC/MS," 1997. International Forum: Presented at Rohm and Haas to the Korean Industrial Technology Association, 2003. Other Service: Rohm and Haas technology recruiter at Harvard, Yale, and MIT, 1988-94; science fair judge (Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science and Delaware Valley Science Fairs); member of ACS Philadelphia Section since 1984; chemistry demonstrations for local schools as part of ACS "Expanding Your Horizons"; published 13 papers; wrote one book chapter on metallothionein

Hunt's statement

I'm honored to have this opportunity to share with you my thoughts about the future of the American Chemical Society and to thank you for making ACS what it is today:

These remain essential elements for our continued success, but it's not enough.

EMPLOYMENT–THE CONCERN ... AND THE SOLUTION

The chemical industry has changed dramatically in the past 20 years. The day I started at Rohm and Haas, so did 10 other Ph.D.s. This is not the norm today. In an increasingly competitive world, jobs are being automated, outsourced, or offshored. Globalization is upon us, and there is no turning back.

I believe that it's time for America to reignite its commitment to science and technology—and ACS can lead the way!

The keys to success are: Education, Collaboration, and Innovation.

1. Education: Promoting Science and Engaging Students

Today's students are our future scientists, technologists, and policy makers. Now, more than ever, we need to engage the next generation in the exciting and challenging field that is science. My 14-year-old son frequently says, "Mom, you would have everyone believe that everything is based on chemistry!" And I smile and say, "So, you've been listening!"

The workforce of tomorrow is created by the students of today; students follow the money, and that money (government funding and career paychecks) is going away from the physical sciences. If we, the scientists, don't speak up and focus the spotlight on this substantive scientific and societal issue, then others who are less knowledgeable and more self-serving will fill the void.

As president of ACS, I will continue to actively promote science and technology on the local and national stage: from championing research investment to building technology partnerships, from mentoring students to promoting science fairs.

2. Collaboration: Building Strong Partnerships

Science and technology partnerships are essential. Just as no one company can go it alone, no scientific society should go it alone.

Drawing upon my current participation in legislative action networks, I will join forces with leaders across academia and industry to advocate for better legislative support for science and technology—making agency visits, finalizing policy statements, and following up, face-to-face, with congressional visits. As president, I will give ACS a stronger voice on Capitol Hill and a familiar face to the public.

And in the interest of leveraging our 160,000-strong membership, I will ask you to take on a task of your own choosing—join the chem demo circuit, sign on as a speaker, write your legislators, bring in new members! Joining together will increase our impact, build our confidence, and enhance the public's opinion of our profession.

3. Innovation: Re-creating Our Companies, Our Universities, and Ourselves

Investing in the physical sciences is an investment in the future! Incremental improvements are important, but we will not tweak ourselves to greatness. Sustainable growth will be driven by an ongoing investment in cutting-edge, step out innovation.

Convinced of this, I set out to build a Rohm and Haas technology partnership team from the ground up. Our ongoing collaborations were—and continue to be—aimed at accelerating the pace of discovery. This is achieved by bringing together world-class scientists, partnering with government agencies, focusing on mastering the fundamentals, and delivering viable commercial products.

As ACS president, I will work to promote this type of entrepreneurial step out research, which I feel is critical to our playing a leadership role as the largest professional society in the world.

READY, WILLING, AND ABLE TO SERVE

In summary, I believe the scientific community is at a crossroads. It's time to reignite our commitment to science and technology, fueled by education, collaboration, and innovation—education to engage the next generation; collaboration to build a vibrant and vocal technical community; and innovation to provide the resources to recreate our companies, our universities, and ourselves.

My passion for science, my extensive experience in building technology partnerships, and my ability to nurture innovation would be a tremendous asset to the society as it navigates these challenges.

IN CLOSING

Thank you for your support and your vote for Katie Hunt for president-elect of ACS. It's time to reignite America's commitment to science and technology; working together, we can change the face of chemistry. For more information, contact Katie at catherinehunt@verizon.net and visit www.catherinehunt.com.

For District III Director

Catherine C. Fenselau

Chemical Society of Washington Section. University of Maryland, College Park

Born: 1939

Academic record: Bryn Mawr College, A.B., 1961; Stanford University, Ph.D.,1965; postdoctoral fellow, University of California, Berkeley, 1965-67

Honors: Hillebrand Prize, Chemical Society of Washington, ACS, 2005; Garvan Medal, ACS, 1985; Maryland Chemist Award, Maryland Section, ACS,1989; AnaChem Award, FACSS Conference, 2003; fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science, 2001; Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Achievement in Analytical Chemistry, 1999; University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Robert & Jane Meyerhoff Faculty Chair, 1997; Medal, Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (PittCon), 1993; NIH Merit Award 1991; NIH Research Career Development Award, 1970; American Association of University Women Fellowship, 1965

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Maryland, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, 1998 to date, chair, 1998-2000; University of Maryland, Baltimore County, professor and chair, chemistry and biochemistry, 1987-98

Service in ACS national offices: Associate editor, Analytical Chemistry, 1990 to date; Advisory Board, Journal of Proteome Research, 2001 to date; Advisory Board, Chemical Research in Toxicology, 1992-94; advisory board, Chemical & Engineering News, 1983-85; Task Force on Graduate Education, 1999

Service in ACS offices: ACS member since 1962. Division of Analytical Chemistry: councilor, 2005-07, chair, 2001-02. Maryland Section: Steering Committee, 1995-98

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science, fellow; American Society for Mass Spectrometry, president, 1982-84; U.S. Human Proteome Organization, president, 2004-06; Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology

Related activities: National Research Council (NRC) Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology, 2000-05; Council, NIH Institute for Research Resources, 2003-06; Board of Trustees, Maryland Science Center, 1998-2007; Oak Ridge National Laboratory Visiting Committee for Chemistry, 1995-97; NRC Advisory Panel to the National Bureau of Standards Analytical Chemistry Division, 1978-81; science adviser, FDA Baltimore, Field Laboratory, 1982-87; Johns Hopkins Medical School, instructor to professor, 1967-87; trained more than 100 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows and 40 undergraduate researchers; published 320 journal articles and monographs

Fenselau's statement

A number of issues facing ACS today are critical to the continued health and well-being of the chemical enterprise and also to our nation's economy and security. I want to discuss three briefly. The production, dissemination, and archiving of the scientific literature are currently under considerable stress. Some leaders are demanding free electronic access to all reports of research that have been federally supported, while at the same time, some for-profit publishers are limiting electronic access and raising their subscription rates as much as 30% a year. It is imperative that ACS continue to provide wise and strong leadership in this heated discussion, both as a leading publisher and as an advocate for working scientists.

In a somewhat longer time frame, ACS has the opportunity to redefine, while fully valuing, the role of chemistry in the cross-disciplinary collaborative paradigm that dominates industrial and government research laboratories and that is evolving in university laboratories. Increasing numbers of scientists trained as chemists are making important contributions in materials science, biotechnology, cancer research, and other areas. It is appropriate for ACS to expand its services to embrace these scientists as it develops a broader, more flexible view of what chemistry is and as it seeks higher visibility for chemical scientists and the chemical enterprise.

As the last issue to be considered in this statement, the U.S. is being surpassed by other countries in the absolute numbers of scientists and engineers being trained. Is this a threat to our global leadership in science and technology? How can we ensure sufficient intellectual capital? Should society accord chemists and other scientists more respect? Is there anything unique in our culture or education system that gives us an edge in innovation? As one of the most informed participants, ACS should continue to contribute vigorously to this discussion, which also involves collaboration with the chemical industry (defined broadly) and reexamination of education at all levels.

For most of my career, I have been involved with the direction of chemistry education, chemistry research, and chemical societies. I was interim dean of the graduate school at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, chair of department of chemistry for 13 years, a member of the board of directors of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (currently more than 4,000 members) for eight years, a member of the Council of Directors of the international Human Proteome Organization for the past three years, and a member of the board of trustees of the Maryland Science Center for the past seven years, in addition to serving ACS in many ways.

Madeleine M. Joullié

Philadelphia Section. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Academic record: Simmons College, B.S., 1949; University of Pennsylvania, M.S.; 1950, Ph.D., 1953

Honors: American Academy of Arts & Sciences, 2005; University of Pennsylvania Tutoring Center Faculty Appreciation Award, 2005; ACS Arthur C. Cope Senior Scholar Award, 2002; NIH Center for Scientific Review Medicinal Chemistry Study Section, 2002; named one of "76 Smartest People in Philadelphia," Philadelphia Magazine, 2001; Distinguished Achievement Award, University of Pennsylvania Graduate Student Association and Phi Lambda Upsilon, 1999; ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, 1998; the Alan Johnson Lectureship, University of Sussex, U.K., 1997; MONTS Lecturer, Montana State University, 1997; Rutgers University, H. Martin Friedman Lectureship, 1995; Henry Hill Award, Division of Professional Relations, ACS, 1994; Philadelphia Organic Chemist's Club Award, 1994; AWIS Philadelphia Section Award, ACS, 1991; Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching, 1991; Class of 1970 Endowed Chair, 1991; American Institute of Chemists Scroll Award, 1985; American Cyanamid Faculty Award, 1984; Sigma Xi; Sigma Delta Epsilon; Garvan Medal, ACS, 1978; Philadelphia Section, ACS, Award, 1972

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Pennsylvania, professor, 1974 to date; Scripps Research Institute, visiting professor, 1998; Cambridge University, visiting professor, 1997

Service in ACS national offices: Director, District III, 2002-05; councilor, ex officio, 2002-05; Council Policy Committee, 1996-2000; Committee on Committees, 1990-95, secretary, 1991-93; Society Committee on Education, 1981-89; Committee on Chemical Education, committee associate, 1979; Committee on Economic Status, 1973-78, chair, 1973; Committee on Professional Relations, 1971-77; Professional Programs Planning & Coordinating Committee, 1980, 1975-77

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1948. Philadelphia Section: councilor, 1971-2003; alternate councilor, 1968-70; director, 1973-86, 1969-71; Nominations Committee, 1970-71, 1964-68; Edgar Fahs Smith Award, committee chair, 1967-73, Program Committee chair, 1996, 1971-72, 1968; Membership Committee chair, 1971-73, 1967-70; Publicity Committee chair, 1968-70. Division of Professional Relations: chair, 1980; chair-elect, 1979

Member: American Academy of Arts & Sciences; American Association for the Advancement of Science; New York Academy of Science, fellow; American Association of University Professors; American Institute of Chemists; Royal Society of Chemistry; Societé de Chimique de France; Philadelphia Organic Chemists Club. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Organic Chemistry, and Professional Relations

Related activities: R. Bryan Miller Lecturer in Organic Chemistry, University of California, Davis, 2005; Le Roy H. Klemm Lecturer, University of Oregon, 2005; St. Michael's College Centennial Celebration, Burlington, Vt., 2004; Roche Colorado Distinguished Lecturer, University of Colorado, Boulder, 2003; lecturer, Maria Goeppert-Mayer Interdisciplinary Symposium, San Diego, 2003; University of California, Santa Barbara, visiting professor, 1989; University of Grenoble, France, visiting professor, 1987; chair of undergraduate affairs for Committee on Safety & Security, university affirmative action officer, Faculty Senate Executive Committee, Fulbright Fellow; Columbia University, visiting professor, 1968; Committee on Committees and Steering Committee, University of Brazil, Fulbright Lecturer, 1965; consultant; review panel of universities and colleges; expert witness; reviewer for peer-reviewed journals; published more than 250 journal articles, three books, and three chapters in specialized books

Joullié's statement

Three years ago, you honored me by electing me as representative of your and our profession's interest on the ACS Board of Directors. I used my many years of diverse ACS activities at the local, divisional, and national level to represent and promote your interest in your society on your board of directors. We still face many problems with critical implications for our profession.

WHAT ARE THE PROBLEMS?

◾ The changing economy creates uncertainties for the employment of both younger and more mature professionals.

◾ The poor public image of chemistry jeopardizes steady public funding of research necessary for continued future developments.

◾ Our failure to convince the general public that scientific and technical forces shape the world economically deters the best and brightest students from chemistry.

◾ Young members often fail to renew membership, threatening our status as an overall force in chemistry, and in the increasing number of different areas.

EMPLOYMENT

Our members' major expectation from the society is help in promoting their careers. Journals and meetings are important, but members need employment to practice chemistry. Chemistry will be done for many more years by human beings with human needs, not by robots. As a founding member of the Professional Employment Guidelines Committee, I see the problems of both employer and employee, but unless we find a workable solution, we are heading toward serious consequences for everyone. The joint ACS-American Chemistry Council task force, if properly nurtured, will lead to solutions that are beneficial to companies, chemists, and the profession. Meanwhile, we should help our members keep their jobs and/or find new ones through increased continuing educational courses and help with job searches. Downsizing happens in many chemical and pharmaceutical companies, and it is clear that we must find new avenues for employment. Simultaneously, we should emphasize that the economic rewards and recognition of chemists are not proportional to their contributions to society. We need to make our legislators aware of the rigorous training needed to become a practicing chemist.

PUBLIC IMAGE OF CHEMISTRY

Newspapers portray chemistry negatively and rarely mention its many beneficial effects. We must publicize our achievements assertively, emphasizing the link between basic research and commercial developments that improve and facilitate everyday life. We are a professional society, and, as such, we should represent our members and work for their recognition as professionals. The Most Important Chemical Technological Developments Exhibit should be shown throughout the country and abroad, and we should follow it up with other steps. We should create a system where, as in our Legislative Action Network, every chemist is a goodwill ambassador for chemistry.

EDUCATION

As a longtime educator, I am concerned with the employability of my students even after they leave academia. Since most chemists are employed by industry, we must increase our dialogue with industrial employers to provide the level of education appropriate to their needs. Furthermore, the often inadequate high school science education prevents students from advancing more rapidly to the B.S. degree, which for many of them is the final degree. We must provide adequate help and incentives to high school science teachers to teach their students to appreciate chemistry and science in general. The chemistry department at the University of Pennsylvania has already implemented a very successful program for high school teachers with this purpose in mind. The most important goal is that, regardless of what profession students select, they will recognize the importance of chemistry and support chemistry.

WHERE NOW, ACS?

While we are the largest scientific society founded by a few forward-looking, pioneering chemists, our attitude toward innovation became more cautious and complacent as we grew. A scientific society cannot stagnate. A majority of our members are employed by industry, and many members do not have a Ph.D. degree. Different times generate different problems, and we should be responsive. We must become the best scientific society.

TOGETHER, EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

We know what the members want, and we have to listen to them. Every year we sign up new members through expensive mass campaigns, but shortly after, we lose many of them. Actions are needed now to prevent major problems later on. Our governance structure is well-organized through committees. The board must live up to its responsibility and initiate the necessary changes. I will continue to work with other members of the board toward this goal and will report regularly on developments while seeking your input. I will address the problems you face and seek solutions. I dedicate my time, experience, and determination to move toward an improved future.

For District VI Director

Bonnie Ann Charpentier

Santa Clara Valley Section. Genitope Corp., Palo Alto, Calif.

Born: 1952

Academic record: University of Houston, B.A., 1974, Ph.D., 1981

Honors: A. Ottenberg Service Award, Santa Clara Valley Section, ACS, 1998; Platinum Award, Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, ACS, 1998; Syntex Corporation Recognition Award: individual, 1994, team, 1992; University of Houston Departmental Teaching Award, 1980; National Merit Scholar, 1970-74; Iota Sigma Pi

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Genitope Corp., vice president, regulatory affairs and compliance, 2002 to date; Roche Global Development, vice president, 1999-2001; director, regulatory affairs, 1996-99; Syntex Research, regulatory program director, 1993-95; senior manager, 1992-93; manager, 1991-92

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee (voting), 2001-06, vice chair, 2005, Nominations Subcommittee, 2002-04, chair, 2002-04; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1995-2000, secretary, 1999-2000, vice chair, 1997; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1994-95, committee associate, 1993; Joint Board-Council Task Force on Governance Review, 2005; Board Task Force on Program Review, 2005; Task Force on Enhancing Communications at Council, 2004; Task Force on Petition for Local Section & Division Support, 2002-03; Task Force on Committee Review, 2002

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1982. Santa Clara Valley Section: councilor, 1993-2007; public relations chair, 2004-05; chair, 1997; chair-elect, 1996; Long-Range Planning Committee, 2001-03; National Chemistry Week Committee, 1996-2005, chair, 1998; Kids & Chemistry, chair, 1996; Volunteers in Public Outreach, coordinator, 1995; KidVention Committee, 1992-2000. Cincinnati Section: chair, 1988-89; chair-elect and Program Committee chair, 1987-88; vice chair, 1986-87; treasurer, 1985-86; editor, CINTACS, 1984-85; Nominating Committee, chair, 1989-90; Long-Range Planning Committee, chair, 1987-88; trustee, 1989-90. Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry: Flavor Subdivision, chair, 1990; chair-elect, 1989; vice chair, 1988; secretary, 1987

Member: American Women in Science; American Association for the Advancement of Science; American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists; BioScience Forum, Drug Information Association, Bay Area Compliance Discussion Group, Bay Area Clinical/Regulatory Roundtable. ACS Divisions: Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Biochemical Technology, Chemistry & the Law, and Medicinal Chemistry

Related activities: Symposium organizer for ACS national meetings; ACS Younger Chemists Committee Chemical Career Insights Program (Roadshow) speaker, 1986-85; Procter & Gamble, group leader, 1981-90, chair, Analytical Symposium Committee, 1984; presenter at national meeting symposia (Division of Chemistry & the Law, and Career Services) on careers for chemists outside the laboratory; trainer for Kids & Chemistry volunteers; mentor for Mentium 100 Program; coeditor of two books: "Polymeric Delivery Systems," ACS Symposium Series 520, 1993; "Supercritical Fluid Extraction and Chromatography," ACS Symposium Series 366, 1988

Charpentier's statement

WHY AM I RUNNING FOR THE BOARD?

Due to recent changes in leadership and to external changes in the chemical enterprise, ACS is at a critical time when fundamental change is possible and needed. I would like to be part of designing and implementing positive change for Society members. There are many wonderful things about ACS; we're all in favor of more effective member services, better support of chemistry education and teachers, more effective public outreach, and so on. We need to continue and strengthen those efforts. However, there are areas where we can employ positive change, including the following:

Transparency. The ACS Board must play a fundamental role in continuing to push for openness, ensuring that decisions include appropriate input, and responding to member needs. Issues and decisions must be clearly, honestly, and completely communicated to the membership.

Financial responsibility. I've been heartened by recent moves to cut waste and improve the Society's finances; more is needed. We can have professionalism without pomp, especially in an era when so many members are unemployed. My experience in managing budgets and making responsible decisions about resource allocation can be useful here.

Efficiency/Quickness. A colleague recently noted that ACS time equals geologic time. Many members have experienced frustration at getting ideas implemented through the ACS bureaucracy. The Byzantine committee structure adds to the barriers, often frustrating dedicated and energetic committee members. We need to cut bureaucracy and streamline our structures and processes to allow the energy and great ideas of our members and staff to blossom.

Communication. We need to improve communication across committees, sections, divisions, and task forces, particularly with regard to programming. Members need easy access to information about available programs and resources, and to decision-making in the Society. Members need to know their suggestions are heard.

Outreach. We have great programs that enrich our communities and our profession, but there are further places to go, including more cross-discipline cooperation, cooperation with non-science-based organizations, and community service, where we can be more effective.

MY EXPERIENCE

My service in local sections, in divisions, and on national committees has given me a broad background in ACS. By working in local sections, I've learned to balance sustaining useful programs with implementing new initiatives. I've seen the importance of making programs relevant to members' needs, aspirations, and available time. A particular passion has been the establishment of educational outreach programs, including an annual workshop for teachers (now in its 10th year) and an interview workshop for undergraduates.

I see ACS sections and divisions as synergistic; I'm delighted to have been able to help establish cooperative programs across sections, divisions, and with other scientific societies. Division experience has shown me the importance of excellence in scientific programming and of providing a home for our technical disciplines. Working on national committees has given me opportunities to learn about ACS governance, take responsibility for diverse projects, and participate in decision-making at the national level.

My professional life has been split almost equally between the laboratory and a career in management. I've experienced the joys and frustrations of working at the bench and remember the benefits of relevant ACS programs there. Today, because many companies put fewer resources into training, the role of ACS in training is even more important.

Management positions in large organizations have taught me about budgeting and bureaucracy. My position as a corporate officer in a small biotechnology company, including taking the company public, has taught me more about finances and about the importance of promptness in decision-making. All have provided excellent lessons on the importance of teamwork and collaboration, valuable experience for service on the board.

SUMMARY

I am honored to be asked to run for the position of District VI director. Our district is very diverse in science, membership, and geography. We are rich with talented and dedicated members. I am humbled at the thought of representing this extraordinary district but also excited about the possibility of working on the board to improve our Society.

I ask for your vote. If elected, I shall work diligently to see that the voices of our district are heard and that members receive the support they need and the opportunities that an effective and energetic professional society can offer. I pledge to use common sense and responsibility to work collaboratively to maintain and strengthen our effective programs and to improve our efficiency through positive change.

Stanley H. Pine

Southern California Section. California State University, Los Angeles

Born: 1935

Academic record: University of California, Los Angeles, B.S., 1957; Ph.D., 1963

Honors: Director's Award for Advancing Public Policy in Education, ACS, 1998; Agnes Ann Green Award for Outstanding Service, Southern California Section, ACS, 1991; Award in Chemical Health & Safety, Division of Chemical Health & Safety, ACS, 1990; City of South Pasadena Distinguished Citizens of the Year Award (with Yvonne Pine), 2003; fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science, 2000; Meritorious Faculty Award, California State University, 1989; National Institutes of Health, Minority Access to Research Careers Faculty Fellowship, 1986-87; French Government Ministry of Foreign Affairs Research Award, 1976; Outstanding Professor Award, California State University, 1975; California Governor's State Employee Safety Award, 1982; Fulbright Professor, 1970-71.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): California State University, 1964 to date; National Science Foundation, program officer, 1992-94

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, District VI, 2003-05; councilor, ex officio, 2003-05; Board Committee on Grants & Awards, 2003-04; Committee on Budget & Finance, 2004-05, committee associate, 2003; Green Chemistry Institute Governing Board, 2004-05; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 1995-97; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1991-93; Committee on Education, 1994-2002, 1985-91, chair, 1995-97; Committee on Chemical Safety, 1982-90, chair, 1986-89, committee associate, 1979-81; Graduate Education Advisory Board, 2000-02; ChemMatters advisory board, 2000- 02, chair, 2002; General Chemistry Textbook Advisory Committee, 1996-2000; College Chemistry Consulting Service Advisory Committee, 1993-95, chair, 1993-95; Board Task Force on Leadership Development, 2004-05; Task Force on Graduate Education, 1998-2000, chair, 1998-2000; Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs, Task Force on Laboratory Waste Management, 1981-2005, chair, 1981-86; Canvassing Committee, ACS Award in Chemical Education, 1980-83, chair, 1982-83

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1957. Southern California Section: councilor, 1983-2002; alternate councilor, 1982, 1975-77, 1970-72; chair, 1982; chair-elect, 1981; treasurer, 1995-2004, 1983-92; Executive Committee (elected member), 1975-81, 1968-69; Elections Committee, 2000; 1988-91; 1982-83; Safety Committee, chair, 1969-76; High School Contest Committee, 1966

Member: American Association for the Advancement of Science. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Chemical Health & Safety, and Organic Chemistry

Related activities: Western Regional Meeting Steering Committee, treasurer, 1983-2004; ACS General Chemistry Textbook Advisory Committee, 1998-2004; ACS College Chemistry Consulting Service, 1984-2002; Center for Science & Engineering of Materials (CSEM), California Institute of Technology, California State University, 2000-03; Gordon Research Conference on Innovations in College Chemistry Teaching, chair, 1998; California Science Education Standards Advisory Committee, 1995-97; California EPA Committee on Regulatory Reform, 1994-98; ACS Oversight Committee on National Science Education Standards, 1994-96; National Academy of Sciences/National Research Council Committee on Prudent Practices, 1992-94; CHEMCOM reviewer; California Institute of Technology, visiting professor, 1985-87; Occidental Research Corp., visiting senior scientist, 1980; organic chemistry textbook author, 1980, 1987; publications: 19 in research, 10 in education, and 18 in safety

Pine's statement

ACS is a highly respected professional organization with an impressive history of service to its members and the chemistry profession. I am proud to have been an active member for many years and would welcome the opportunity to continue serving you as a member of the board of directors.

Overall, ACS is doing well, yet rapid and profound changes in our profession and our supporting industries dictate that we must look to the future and alter our programs to best serve the membership. The following issues are of particular interest to me:

Information Resources. Access to scientific information continues to be the major value expressed by current members. ACS Publications and Chemical Abstracts have led the way with electronic publishing, structure-based searching capabilities, and novel search methods such as SciFinder and the recently announced CAS Mobile. Yet rapid changes in information technology and competing publishers, as well as various moves toward "open access," require that the board encourage and support innovative changes in our operations. We must continue to provide ACS members with easy access to the best information at the lowest cost.

The Chemistry Enterprise. We are all aware of the influence of globalization on the chemical industry and its effect on our profession. The Board Task Force on Multidisciplinarity has brought recommendations to us on how best to face the relevant issues and concerns. We cannot neglect this reality!

Education. ACS has stepped out and promoted changes in the way science is taught and learned, and it must continue to do so. It is in our best interests not only to support chemistry education but also to encourage the broadest scientific literacy among our citizens. And I hope that the bylaw change that I initially proposed—to encourage high school chemistry teacher membership in ACS—will lead to a closer relationship with these professional colleagues.

Finances. We need to continue to be vigilant with our resource base and look for new sources of support. The 2005 Financial Planning Conference developed a set of goals and priorities to direct our fiscal decisions for the future. Within that context, however, we can never lose sight of the fact that ACS is a member organization, and member services and programs must remain our main focus as we work to balance expenditure pressures with various sources of income.

ACS Governance. The Joint Board-CPC Task Force on Governance Review is now under way. Its recommendations must lead to changes in our governance structure to effectively include more of our generous volunteer members while enhancing the speed and efficiency with which actions can be implemented.

In order to promote the future involvement of our member volunteers, I have assumed chairmanship of the Board Task Force on Leadership Development. Our goal is to "create and implement a transformed process for the recruitment, development, and motivation of ACS volunteer leaders."

In addition to my direct board responsibilities, I am a member of the Board Committee on Grants & Awards, where I currently am working on the special assignment of reviewing the 60 national ACS awards. I also serve on the Green Chemistry Institute Governing Board and the Committee on Budget & Finance.

I believe strongly that ACS board members should keep in touch with the general membership. During my three years on the board, I have communicated regularly with all of the section leaders and newsletter editors in District VI and have participated in national, regional, and local meetings. My active involvement with the Southern California Section allows me to keep connected with our grassroots and to hear the concerns of the members at a local level.

As I reflect on my term as a member of the ACS Board of Directors, I am very pleased to have served during a time when so many significant decisions and actions involved my participation. Our new executive director was hired, changes were made in the executive compensation plans, and we considered long-term policy changes and adopted strategic plans for their implementation. We oversaw changes and challenges in the Publishing/Chemical Abstracts activities, initiated a study of the impact of the increasing multidisciplinarity within our profession, explored opportunities with foreign chemical societies, and continued our broad oversight responsibilities.

I will value your support for my continuing service on the board of directors as your representative from District VI. For more information, visit www.stanleypine.org.

For Director-at-Large

James D. Burke

Philadelphia Section. (Retired) Rohm and Haas, Spring House, Pa.

Born: 1937

Academic record: Spring Hill College, B.S., 1961; University of California, Berkeley, Ph.D., 1965; University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, Advanced Management Diploma, 1977

Honors: Henry Hill Award, ACS Division of Professional Relations, 2000; Ullyot Award for Meritorious Service, Philadelphia Section, ACS, 1993; Philadelphia Section, ACS, service award, 1978; Midwest Association of Colleges & Employers, president's award and honorary life member, 2001; National Association of Colleges & Employers, Employer of the Year Award, 2001; Big Brother/Big Sister Association of Philadelphia, C. E. Fox Distinguished Service Award, 1993; National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow, Columbia University, 1965-66; Sigma Xi, 1964; National Science Foundation predoctoral fellow, 1961-62

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Retired, 2001 to date; Rohm and Haas, manager, technical recruiting and university relations, 1996-01; manager, research recruiting and university relations, 1992-95

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2000-05, chair, 2004-05; councilor, ex officio, 2000-05; Board Executive Committee, 2001-05, chair, 2004-05; Board Committee on Planning, 2001-05, chair, 2004-05; Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2000-02; Society Committee on Budget & Finance, 2001-05, chair, 2002-03; Board-Council Policy Committee Task Force on Governance Review, 2005, cochair, 2005; Special Committee on Compensation, 2004; ACS-AIChE Board-to-Board Task Force, 2004, chair, 2004; Board Task Force on National Meeting Expenses, 2003-04; Board ad hoc Committee on Property Development, 2000-01; Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2000; Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs, 1996-98, chair, 1996-98; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 2002-05, 1994-98; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1991-95, chair, 1994-95, committee associate, 1990; Board ad hoc Group on Strategic Expense Management, 2002; ACS Task Force on National Meeting Finances, 2002; Board Task Force on the Leadership Institute Proposal, 2002; Committee on Committees Review Task Force, 2001-02; ACS Board-Presidential Task Force on Continuing Education, 2001; Presidential-Board Task Force To Study and Make Recommendations on Issues Related to Women in the Chemical Professions, 2000-02; Presidential Leadership Development Task Force, 2000-01; Board Study Group for ACS-ACC Interactions, 2000-01, chair, 2000-01; CHEMTECH Monitoring Task Force, 1998-99, chair, 1998-99; Board Task Force on Industrial Relations, 1995; Board Task Force on Continuing Education, 1992-94; Board Task Force on Pension Policy, 1990

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1961. Philadelphia Section: councilor, 1990-98, 1976-77; alternate councilor, 1983-85, 1978-81, 1975-76; director, 1999-2001, 1992-94; chair, 1990; chair-elect, 1989; secretary, 1972-73; Strategic Planning Committee, chair, 1993-2002; National Chemistry Week Graduate School Night Committee, chair, 1991-2003. Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting: Organizing Committee, 1996

Member: National Association of Colleges & Employers, Board of Governors, 1998-99, Board Finance Committee, 1998-99; Principles for Professional Conduct Committee, 2001-02; Midwest Association of Colleges & Employers, Executive Board, 1998-99, assembly, 1997; Philadelphia Organic Chemists Club, chair, 1971, chair-elect, 1970; National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE). ACS Divisions: Organic Chemistry and Professional Relations

Related activities: University of Pennsylvania Master of Chemistry Education Program Advisory Board, 2001-03; GEM Consortium, Fellowship Selection Committee, 2001-02, Executive Committee, 1993-96; ACS Division of Professional Relations Symposium, "Restructuring, Retooling, Reinventing Careers in Chemistry," 213th ACS national meeting, chair, April 1997; Industrial Research Institute, University Relations Committee, secretary, 1996-98; American Solder & Flux, director, 1996-98; St. Joseph's University Chemistry Department Advisory Board, 1990-99; Big Brother/Big Sister Association of Philadelphia, director, 1972-89, advisory board, 1990-99; published 16 articles on technical career issues; coauthor, ACS Career Services tutorial, "Conducting an Effective Job Search"; ACS career consultant, 1990 to date

Burke's statement

The status of ACS. ACS is a talented, well-managed professional society. And the commitment and dedication of our member volunteers is remarkable. It's no surprise that we remain strong and respected among the world's scientific communities. However, we are increasingly challenged by rapidly changing circumstances. Three challenges stand out: repositioning the Society to provide outstanding services to chemical scientists in multidisciplinary research, meeting rapid changes in scientific and database publishing, and ensuring long-term financial stability.

Repositioning the Society. Research and development has changed profoundly in recent years. More and more chemical scientists are working where chemistry and other scientific disciplines blend together. ACS governance regards the trend toward multidisciplinary research, development, and manufacturing as more of an opportunity than a threat. Multidisciplinarity offers compelling incentives for updating our programs and governance models (divisional, sectional, and societal) to meet the changing contours of the technological world.

The ACS Board-Presidential Task Force on Multidisciplinarity proposes many creative insights for new approaches to membership, governance, meetings, publications, and education. The ACS Board-Council Policy Committee Task Force on Governance Review suggests bold actions for restructuring governance units to fashion a more welcoming, more inclusive Society. Other ACS units are reaching similar conclusions. If we can change adroitly, we can offer our members better support in their evolving work environments and greater security for their careers.

Regarding organizational relationships, ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers have made great progress together in the past two years. Retaining our individuality has enabled us to become partners in actively pursuing opportunities that offer mutual benefit.

In recent years, ACS has developed effective relationships with the American Chemistry Council and many leading pharmaceutical and chemical companies. We are working to improve the image of the chemical sciences and the pipeline of talent. The new ACS Leadership Development project under development has the encouragement of our industries' leaders. I am committed to broadening and developing ACS's industrial relations.

Multidisciplinary research utilizes research teams composed of scientists from various disciplines. In many situations, chemists, chemical engineers, biologists, and physicists do similar kinds of work. Thus it's imperative for ACS and other scientific societies to pursue better mutual understanding and greater cooperation, for the advancement of all our members' interests.

ACS and other organizations must invest more in our nation's science teachers to promote their success. Who are better positioned than they to influence the public image of the chemical sciences? Communities and the media still fear chemicals. If we assist our science teachers, they might become more eloquent advocates of the chemical sciences to their students and, ultimately, to the parents and the general public. Outreach to science teachers and their professional societies must be a strong ACS priority.

ACS has cordial relationships with the world's leading chemical societies. We have different capabilities and shared concerns, including environmental stewardship, the reputation of the chemical sciences, our profession's future, the quality of science education, providing high-quality publications, and government relations. Let's reinforce these relationships by pursuing more strategic opportunities.

Publishing. Chemical Abstracts Service publishes the world's most important chemical database. The Publications Division provides the world's premier chemistry journals. Because their missions are part of the ACS Federal Charter, their long-term success is important. However, their future is increasingly challenged by rapid changes in scientific and database publishing. To ensure their continued competitiveness, we must invest more in those units. Likewise, our public image requires an engaging ACS Web presence. Efforts to create an appealing, easily navigated chemistry.org must go forward.

Finances. Last year, when ACS members challenged the compensation plan for ACS senior executives, I tasked the Compensation Committee with devising a new plan that is competitive, based on market data, and transparent. Thanks to their thorough and persistent efforts, this important labor is nearly complete.

The Society's finances are skillfully managed, but I'm concerned that Society programs are increasingly dependent on revenue from our publishing operations. We must develop additional revenue sources to sustain them. We must also systematically review all Society programs, retain and support those providing value, and fix or cull programs that do not.

For some years, ACS leaders have been advocating change. During my two years as chair, the board has focused largely on generating constructive change. With the council, we are working to create a path for repositioning ACS as a leader in our changing environment. ACS is on the move. I want to see this task through to the next level. That's why I ask for your support in the fall election.

Edwin A. Chandross

North Jersey Section. MaterialsChemistry LLC, Murray Hill, N.J.

Born: 1934

Academic record: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.S., 1955; Harvard University, M.A., 1957; Ph.D., 1960

Honors: ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, 2005; ACS Mid-Atlantic Region, Industrial Innovation Award, 2001; North Jersey Section, ACS, Life Achievement Award, 1997; Bloch Medal for Industrial Research, University of Chicago, 2001; fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science, 1994

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Principal, MaterialsChemistry LLC, 2001 to date; Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, member of technical staff, 1959-2001; director, materials chemistry, 1994-2001

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Science, 1998-2005, committee associate, 1995-97. Journal of the American Chemical Society, editorial board, 1996-2001; Chemical Reviews, editorial board, 1978-2007; Journal of Organic Chemistry, editorial board, 2002-04; Nanoletters, editorial board, 2005-07; Technology Milestones Project

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1954. ACS Divisions: Polymer Chemistry and Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering

Member: Materials Research Society; American Association for the Advancement of Science; European Photochemical Association; Inter-American Photochemical Association

Related activities: American Physical Society, Molecular Electronics Symposium organizer, spring 2005; associate editor, Journal of Materials Research, 2001 to date; Materials Research Society, Molecular Electronics Symposium organizer, spring 2001 meeting; Gordon Research Conference, Photochemistry, chair, 1979; Gordon Research Conference, Electron Donor-Acceptor Interactions, chair, 1972

Chandross' statement

I am a candidate for director-at-large because I want to work on important tasks that ACS needs to address sooner rather than later. The world is changing at an unprecedented rate, and we have not adapted fast enough to the many forces impacting our lives. We must undertake a number of tasks to ensure an attractive future for our members, our profession, and our society. These efforts will take time to accomplish and must be emphasized by the board.

We need to review the organization of ACS and do more to break down the walls separating the fields of chemical science. While the historic division structure is useful for teaching, much of the action and funding is now in interdisciplinary areas, which the divisions have had difficulty in addressing effectively. I see this clearly in my area of materials chemistry, where many chemists have joined other societies instead of ACS.

Biorelated topics are currently receiving great attention, and much of this is based on a better understanding of the role of chemistry. It is crucial that chemists be made aware of ways that they can take part in a wide array of emerging fields. I have extensive connections in both the academic and industrial worlds that can facilitate much of this dialog. We need a cooperative effort between the board and our divisions to identify the best ways of keeping the membership aware of new "hot areas." By doing so, we will both attract the best students who want to study science that is at the forefront and increase membership in the society.

ACS meetings are large and successful. Yet there is often inadequate coordination among divisions, and it is not unusual to find overlapping program content and scheduling conflicts. The needs of our members can be met more effectively with better coordination. We also need to move faster in featuring hot topics such as nanotechnology, which drew an enormous audience at the Presidential Event in Anaheim. I want to see our divisions do more, preferably collaborative, programming around themes. Featuring fast-moving research will make meetings much more useful to our members, inspire student attendees, help chemists adapt to the changing world, and provide good press for ACS and chemical science.

Several C&EN editorials in recent months addressed the need for chemistry to move further from our historic concentration areas. We must work hard to practice inclusion, providing a warm home for chemists who work in areas not traditionally called chemistry. Chemistry is pervasive, and we will gain much by broadening our horizons.

I want to make a major effort to increase the participation of chemists who work in industry. They are the majority of our members and have much to offer, but they are infrequently invited to speak at national meetings. Much work in industry would be both interesting and beneficial to experienced members and students alike.

ACS has programs to help members hurt by the large and continuing changes in the industrial world. I want to be sure that ACS is doing everything it can to help our members have the necessary skills for a full and satisfying career.

American prosperity is based on leadership in science and technology, but we are slipping with respect to the rest of the world. As a nation, we are not investing enough, and the decline in manufacturing has been accompanied by a serious decline in industrial R&D, where most ACS members are employed. I organized a symposium in New Orleans addressing this problem (C&EN, May 5, 2003, page 37). While this decline has had terrible consequences for many of our members, ACS alone cannot correct this situation. We are involved in the recently organized Task Force for American Innovation (www.futureofinnovation.org), a consortium that could have a significant impact in Washington, D.C., but there has been little effort to get ACS members involved. Congress needs to hear from large numbers of chemists. America's future depends on maintaining our strengths in technology, and we must work with other professional societies to improve them.

Everything I have said rests on concern for our future, and long-term continuity at the board level is necessary to ensure necessary actions. I have the time and energy to work on the goals noted above, and I seek your support to be able to do so.

C. Gordon McCarty

Coastal Georgia Section. (Retired) Dataw Island, S.C.

Born: 1935

Academic record: Wichita State University, B.S., 1957; M.S., 1959; University of Illinois, Ph.D., 1963

Honors: Sigma Pi Sigma; Pi Mu Epsilon; Phi Lambda Upsilon; Gamma Sigma Delta Outstanding Teaching Award, 1978; Danforth Foundation Associate, 1967-82; Amoco Foundation Award for Outstanding Teaching, 1972

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of South Carolina, Beaufort, adjunct professor, 2000 to date; retired, Bayer, manager, university relations, 1987-2000

Service in ACS national offices: Director-at-large, 2000-05; councilor, ex officio, 2000-05; Board Executive Committee, 2004-05; Board Committee on Planning, 2004-05; Board Committee on Grants & Awards, 2000-05, chair, 2003-05; Board of Trustees Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, 2002-05; Committee on Education, 2001-06; Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2003; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2000; Committee on Minority Affairs, committee associate, 2000-04; Committee on Technician Affairs, consultant, 2001-04; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1993-99, 1987-91, chair, 1996-98, committee associate, 1986; Board Committee on Corporation Associates, 1989-99, board liaison, 2000-04, chair, 1993-95; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 1996-98; Committee on Chemical Safety, committee associate, 1983-84; Professional Programs Planning & Coordinating Committee, 1993; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 1993; Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1996-98; Board Task Force on ACS/AIChE Alliance, 2003-05; Board Task Force on Alliances, 2004; Board Task Force on ACS Leadership Institute, 2002; Board Task Force on Enhancing Industrial Member Involvement, 1995; Board Task Force on Employment Assistance, 1994-95; Joint SOCED/CPT Task Force, 2002; Task Force on ACS/ACC Interactions, 2002-04; Board ad hoc Committee on Industry Relations, 1995; Board ad hoc Joint Task Force on Industry Relations, 1995

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1957. Pittsburgh Section: councilor, 1992-99; alternate councilor, 1992; Community Development Committee, 1992; Central Regional Meeting Committee, 1992-93. Upper Ohio Valley Section: councilor, 1986-91; alternate councilor, 1984-85; chair, 1982; chair-elect, 1981. Northern West Virginia Section: chair, 1975-76; chair-elect, 1974-75; secretary, 1970-72; Nominating Committee, 1976-77; Regional Meeting Exhibits Committee Chair, 1973-75; Long-Range Planning Committee, 1973-75, 1965-70

Member: ACS Division: Chemical Technicians

Related activities: Council for Chemical Research (CCR) Communications Committee, chair, 1997-99; CCR Governing Board, 1993-95: CCR Annual Meeting Arrangements Committee, 1995; CCR University/Industry Interaction Committee, 1989-94; advisory board, University of Pittsburgh chemistry department, 1998-99, chair, 1999; advisory board, Penn State Beaver, 1996-99; advisory board, Bidwell Chemical Technician Training Center, 1990-99; advisory board, Duquesne University chemistry department, 1992-99, chair, 1992-97; ACS Corporation Associates Annual Symposium, 1990; Mobay Corp., senior research specialist, 1980-87; West Virginia University, professor, 1977-80

McCarty's statement

Three years ago, members of the ACS Council gave me the honor of serving a second three-year term as a director-at-large. I'm now asking one last time for the support of councilors as I seek my third and final three-year term. This brief statement allows me to highlight where I would like to focus future efforts as well as to mention a few of my important experiences and accomplishments over this past three-year term.

WHY DO I WANT TO SERVE THREE MORE YEARS?

I have my own list of ACS priorities—areas where I still have a burning desire to help bring about changes in who we are and how we operate as a professional society. High on that list is working to ensure that we are an even more welcoming Society for all people who are involved, or have been involved, in the chemical-related sciences and engineering at any level. We cannot afford to close our doors to people because they don't have the right degrees. To do so will further erode our membership.

Proper recognition of those in the chemical sciences and engineering for their outstanding achievements is also high on my list. I will continue to work hard with the Grants & Awards Committee of the board and with the ACS Petroleum Research Fund (ACS PRF) Advisory Board to keep our national awards program and our ACS PRF grants program the best of any professional society in the world. This will, of course, mean a continuation of our efforts to increase the number of awards going to women and underrepresented minorities.

Additionally, I want to be able to support the groups working to streamline ACS governance. We simply must become more nimble as a professional society if we are to respond more efficiently and effectively to opportunities and threats that we will face in the future. Being more nimble will help ACS respond favorably to the rapid changes in the chemical enterprise that impact the employment of chemical professionals in the 21st century.

WHERE DO I THINK I'VE MADE A DIFFERENCE?

I have been serving in some capacity on nine different committees and a variety of special task forces at the ACS national level. This broad array of committees and task forces has afforded me many chances to make valuable contributions. Besides serving on the Search Committee for our new executive director, I was also appointed to a task force that wrestled with some difficult decisions on how best to approach our friends at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) while they were experiencing some serious financial issues. This special ACS/AIChE Task Force was charged with working with members of the AIChE board of directors to determine where and how we could move our two organizations forward together. From those initial meetings, I led the effort to bring together members and staff responsible for overseeing the activities of our ACS local sections and the comparable people from AIChE responsible for the activities of their local chapters. This meeting of the two groups resulted in several agreements for joint activities for several years to come.

I have said for several years that we need to find other sources of income for ACS. We cannot afford to remain so dependent on the successes of our Chemical Abstracts Service and our Publications Division. I have been outspoken about our need to start a new development effort, so I was pleased to be asked to serve on the development task force that put forth just such a recommendation, which was then accepted by the board. The new development effort is already showing early signs of being very successful.

Finally, as chair of the Grants & Awards Committee of the board, I have been able to initiate several activities, including one that I thought had been long overdue: a systematic review of all of the almost 60 ACS national awards. This project is still in the development stage.

MY COMMITMENT TO YOU

Nineteen years in the chemical industry and 19 years in academia plus my many years as an active ACS member aid me in thinking through each issue coming before the board. I then come to a decision on how to vote based on what I truly feel is best for our members and best for the financial well-being of our Society. I will continue to work through the board and council to make our Society more attractive to all present and potential members. I am asking for your help to achieve this goal.

Frankie K. Wood-Black

Greater Houston Section. ConocoPhillips, Houston

Born: 1963

Academic record: University of Central Oklahoma, B.S., 1984; Oklahoma State University, Ph.D., 1989; Regis University, M.B.A., 2002

Honors: 2005 Distinguished Former Student Award, University of Central Oklahoma; Sigma Xi, Certificate of Excellence (individual) "Clear the Air" Awards, 1996

Professional positions (for past 10 years): ConocoPhillips, director, consent decree coordination, 2005 to date; director of business services, 2002 to date; Phillips Petroleum Co., director, technical marketing, 2001-02, quality assurance team leader, 1999-2001; site manager, property risk management, 1998-99, environmental air manager, Woods Cross Refinery, 1994-98

Service in ACS national offices: Society Committee on Budget & Finance, committee associate, 2004; PROGRESS Implementation Committee, 2002-05; Board Committee on Corporation Associates, 1999-2004; Women Chemists Committee, 1994-2003, consultant, 2003, chair, 1998-2000; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 2000-05, 1995-97, chair, 1997; Joint Board-Presidential Task Force, Women in the Chemical Workplace, chair, 2000-01; Advisory Committee, National Chemical Historic Landmarks Program, 1996-2000; Canvassing Committee, ACS Award for Creative Invention, 2002-04; Canvassing Committee, Garvan-Olin Award, 1994-99, chair, 1998-2000

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1988. North Central Oklahoma Section: chair, 2004-05; chair-elect, 2003. Salt Lake Section: chair, 1997; chair-elect, 1998, 1996. Northeast Oklahoma Section: chair, 1993; chair-elect, 1992. Division of Chemical Health & Safety: chair, 2001; chair-elect, 2000; alternate councilor, 2005-07, 1996-98; Women Chemists Committee, chair, 2003-04; Membership Committee, chair, 1995-2000

Member: American Institute of Chemical Engineers; Air & Waste Management Association; American Physical Society; National Registry of Environmental Professionals, registered environmental manager; ASTM (international standards organization)

Related activities: ACS tour speaker, 2005; ACS career consultant, 2001-05; Editor's Advisory Board member for the Journal of Chemical Health & Safety, 1998-2005; regular columnist for the Journal of Chemical Health & Safety; Cimarron Broadband Project, board of directors, 2004-05; OK Mozart, board of directors, 2004-05; Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council, board of directors, 2002-05; Ponca City Economic Development Advisory Board, 2002-03; Native Pride Pony Club, Joint District Commissioner, 2004-05; Chemical Sciences Roundtable, 2002-05; member of the Solid & Hazardous Waste State Board (Utah), 1997-98; Charter member of the Air & Waste Management Association Great Basin Chapter Executive Board, 1997-98; board member of the Ponca City Summit, secretary/treasurer, 2004

Wood-Black's statement

This is a very exciting time in the world of chemistry and the chemical sciences. As a scientific community, we are facing a number of challenging issues—energy, pharmacology, nanoscience, genomics, and directed evolution, to name just a few. These issues require not only good scientific discipline in discovery, characterization, and development, but also a discussion of education and ethics. Today's larger society requires a more scientifically literate public in order to have an appropriate social dialogue that directs fundamental education, social policy, funding, and ultimately the future of the scientific enterprise.

The American Chemical Society, the largest scientific society, has to be at the forefront of these issues; it will be asked to provide insight and recommendations to key constituents as these debates continue to play out in the media and in the public forum. We can already see how this is playing out in terms of scientific publication: Should it be open, and who will pay? We see this in the debate on drug discovery, educational curriculum, and in government funding. We see this in policymaking, particularly environmental and energy policy. And it is easily anticipated that this will continue as developments in materials science, gene therapy, nanoscience, directed evolution, green chemistry, sustainable development, and other areas continue. ACS needs to be at the forefront of these discussions.

How can ACS be at the forefront? By continuing to be first a financially viable institution and being recognized as a leader in scientific knowledge. I believe that ACS has this foundation but needs to continue to elect directors, counselors, and local leaders who keep these fundamentals clear.

Then, ACS has a responsibility to provide counsel and education. This addresses a number of audiences—the membership, policymakers, the general education community, and the general public. There is a quote—"Life is what you give, not what you receive." Here, ACS embodies the sentiment in that ACS needs to be a service organization to provide information, resources, and guidance to these communities. But how does ACS do this? By continuing its governmental affairs work, educational work, public outreach campaigns such as National Chemistry Week, publications of scientific journals, its website, career services, and membership services. (I know that I have left out many—but this gives you an idea of how rich in opportunities ACS is.)

Finally, ACS has the responsibility to develop the future. This is a great responsibility, as ACS needs to develop both scientific leaders and leaders who help to achieve those efforts outlined above. We, as elected servants of the whole, need to ensure that we are providing the resources, mentorship, guidance, and support to achieve the overall aims. We need to make tough decisions that will support the future. We need to consider the potential consequences of acting and not acting. We need to ask those questions that others will ask—such as we know that it is scientifically possible to do something, but is that the right thing to do? Should we do it? Do we have the capability to handle the outcomes? These are the questions that should be asked, and I for one have been asking them.

Our organization faces some truly exciting times. We face challenges, but there are a large number of opportunities. We face new demographics, new science, and the transformation of what it means to be a chemist, engineer, or a chemical professional. Yet we have the opportunity and the resources to face these and make a fundamental difference. I pledge to you, the membership, that I will work toward the goals of the Society and face those challenges head on. As my grandfather would say: "You can't just sit there. You have to do something about it." What I propose to do is work for you as a new voice and a new viewpoint.