DuPont loses lawsuit

DuPont says it will "absolutely appeal" a $15 million jury verdict in Mississippi over the claim that a former deputy sheriff contracted cancer after exposure to chemicals from the firm's DeLisle titanium dioxide plant. It is the first of 2,000 similar suits filed by DeLisle area residents. Plaintiff attorneys claim that the plant releases dioxin, arsenic, chromium, and nickel. DuPont counters that "there is no connection between our operations and any health effects alleged by the plaintiff."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter