Government & Policy Roundup

EPA has waived nationwide rules requiring production of lower volatility "summer" gasoline to help ease some supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Katrina. It will also permit sale of diesel fuel that exceeds 500-ppm sulfur content. The waivers will run until at least Sept. 15.
Monitoring of chemical warfare agents by the U.S. Army at its disposal sites is protective of human health, concludes the latest study, "Monitoring at Chemical Agent Disposal Facilities," from the National Research Council. The report recommends continuing the current policy of making incremental improvements.
NSF has released a report on the interstate migration patterns of new science and engineering bachelor's and master's degree recipients. The report finds that this group was "highly mobile" between receiving their degrees and starting their jobs. The full report is available at www.nsf.gov/publications.
