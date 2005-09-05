Honeywell sells carpet fibers

Furthering a trend in which carpet makers extrude their own fibers, Honeywell has agreed to sell nylon 6 carpet fiber facilities with annual sales of about $300 million to Shaw Industries. Shaw will take over Honeywell's Anderson, Clemson, and Columbia, S.C., fiber facilities as well as Honeywell's 50% stake in Evergreen Nylon Recycling in Augusta, Ga. Honeywell will retain nylon-related businesses with sales of $900 million, including a fiber intermediates unit, which will supply Shaw with caprolactam and nylon resins. Honeywell will also keep carpet fiber operations in Shanghai and Canada, as well as textile fiber applications in Anderson.
