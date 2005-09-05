Immunicon cuts research staff

Immunicon, a developer of diagnostic tools for cancer drug development, plans to cut its full-time staff by 25% to save money. The company, which had 139 employees at the end of last year, says most of the reduction involves research employees working on projects nearing completion, such as a cell analysis platform called CellTracks Analyzer. The firm has also completed development work on reagents and other components of a cell analysis kit for Johnson & Johnson's Veridex unit.
