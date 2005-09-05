Promotions

Academe

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA (UA)

Tucson

Douglas A. Loy has left his position as leader of the Nanomaterials & Polymer Synthesis Team at Los Alamos National Laboratory to become an associate professor in UA's materials science and engineering department, with a joint appointment in the chemistry department. He has also served on the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque. Loy earned a B.S. in chemistry from UA; an M.S. in chemistry from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff; and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of California, Irvine.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Fredericksburg, Va.

Janet A. Asper will join the department of chemistry this fall as an assistant professor teaching general and organic chemistry. Her primary research interest is the development of novel synthetic routes for bioorganic molecules. Asper received a B.S. in biochemistry and biological sciences from Ohio University and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.

Leanna C. Giancarlo has received tenure and has been promoted to associate professor of chemistry. She joined the department of chemistry in the fall of 1999. Giancarlo's primary research interests include surface chemistry, spectroscopic studies of molecular interactions, and scanning probe microscopy. She holds a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Business

ARKEMA

Philadelphia

Jay Reyher has been promoted from business director for thio intermediates to regional group president of technical polymers and worldwide general manager for fluoropolymers. Reyher holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Dayton, in Ohio, and an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix, King of Prussia, Pa.

Rich Rowe has been promoted to group president of additives worldwide. Previ ously, he served as Arkema's group president for organic peroxides worldwide. Before he came to Arkema in 1999 from Ato Findley, he held sales and marketing roles in the organic resins division at Hercules. Rowe has a B.S. in chemistry from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.

Frank Tortorici has been promoted to group president of organic peroxides worldwide. Previou sly, Tortorici served as Arkema's regional group president in North America for technical polymers, as well as worldwide general manager for fluoropolymers. He came to Arkema in 1985 and holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston.

ASHLAND INC.

Covington, Ky.

Two people have been named to the senior management team. Both will be based in Dublin, Ohio.

Marcello Boldrini has been promoted from vice president of marketing and bus iness development for Ashland Specialty Chemical to vice president of Ashland Specialty Chemical and general manager of Specialty Polymers & Adhesives (SP&A). He joined Ashland in 1997. Boldrini holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Milan, in Italy, and an M.B.A. from SDA Bocconi University, in Milan.

Elizabeth (Liz) Potts has been appointed vice president of purchasing for Ashland Inc. Potts joined Ashland in 1996 and most recently served as vice president of Ashland Specialty Chemical and general manager of SP&A. She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from Ashland University, in Ohio.

BASF CORP.

Florham Park, N.J.

Folker Ruchatz has been appointed director of pharma solutions for BASF Corp., the North American affiliate of BASF AG. Among his previous positions at BASF Corp. were R&D lab manager for the pharma excipients group and global product manager for pharma excipients. Ruchatz earned an undergraduate degree in pharmacy and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical technology from Christian Albrechts University, Kiel, Germany.

Fred P. Rullo has been named director of sales for the intermediates business group. Rullo has worked at Noveon as director of thermoplastic polyurethane sales in North America, and he has held business management and sales positions at Freedom Chemical and ICI Paints.

CHEMTURA

Middlebury, Conn.

Frank Schlegel, who has been North American business director for petroleum additives for the past five years, has been promoted to global business director for rubber chemicals. Since starting at Chemtura (formerly Crompton) in 1975, Schlegel has worked in R&D, manufacturing, chemical and polymer sales, and global marketing. He has a B.S. in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Massachusetts, and an M.B.A. from the University of New Haven, in Connecticut.

Dennis Synnott has been promoted to commercial director for the Americas, leading a team of regional sales representatives for rubber chemicals, Royalene ethylene propylene diene monomer, and Trilene EPDM. Synnott's 18-year career with the company includes positions as technical service scientist, international marketing specialist, Royalene EPDM marketing manager, and sales executive for global tire accounts.

Steve Tranguch has been promoted to global business director for Royalene EPDM. During his 25 years with the company, he has held such positions as European business director for urethanes and global marketing director for petroleum additives, rubber chemicals, and EPDM. Tranguch holds a B.S. in chemistry from King's College London and an M.B.A. from Kent State University, in Ohio.

Cori Wlasuk has been promoted to the newly created position of inside sales representative for Royalene EPDM and rubber chemicals. She is a 10-year veteran of sales administration in these businesses at Chemtura.

OTHER COMPANIES

Jason C. Brady has joined the fine chemicals division of Kaneka America, New York City, as manager of marketing and development for the U.S. market. Brady was previously a senior scientist and business development manager at Millennium Cell. He obtained a B.S. in chemistry from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, and a doctorate in organometallic chemistry from the University of California, Irvine.

Gary L. Crocker has been elected chairman of the board at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, Mass. Crocker has more than 25 years' experience funding, growing, and leading companies in the biotechnology and medical device industries. He was the founder and president of Research Medical and a founding director and original investor in TheraTech. Currently, Crocker serves as CEO and chairman of AnzenBio and president of Crocker Ventures.

Lou Gayo has started at Frutarom USA, North Bergen, N.J., as vice president of operations. He was most recently North American manufacturing asset director at Cognis. Gayo has a B.S. in chemical engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, and an M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Ted C. Germroth has been named the first senior technology fellow at Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, Tenn. Germroth, who celebrated his 25th anniversary with Eastman in September, has a long history of accomplishments in technology and innovation at Eastman. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va., and a doctorate in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

Alexander R. Giaquinto has joined Tunnell Consulting, King of Prussia, Pa., as vice president and as a senior adviser. Formerly, he worked as senior vice president of worldwide regulatory affairs at Schering-Plough Research Institute and senior vice president of global compliance at Schering-Plough Corp. Gianquinto holds a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, and a B.S. in pharmacy from St. John's University College of Pharmacy, Jamaica, N.Y.

David Godke has been appointed market manager for the food ingredient division at Kaltron-Pettibone, a Chicago-based specialty chemical distributor. He comes from Ingredients Resourcing, where he was responsible for new product development for specialty ingredients. Godke holds a B.S. in biology and an M.S. in biochemistry from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Guy Malchi has been appointed president of Optimata, a developer of predictive biosimulation technologies for drug development based in Ramat Gan, Israel. Malchi previously served as founder and head of Tefen's European life sciences practice. He graduated with a B.S. in industrial engineering from Israel's Tel Aviv University and an executive M.B.A. from London Business School.

Mark F. McDonald has started as chief operating officer at CombiSep, Ames, Iowa. Previously president of Rheodyne, he brings more than 25 years' experience in the analytical scientific and technical instrumentation market. McDonald holds an undergraduate degree in chemistry and an honorary doctor of science degree from Missouri Western State College.

Robert S. Negm has been appointed vice president of business development at Madison, Wis.-based GenTel BioSurfaces, a privately held biotechnology spin-off of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Negm comes to GenTel from Whatman Schleicher & Schuell BioScience, where he served as director of business development. He has also worked as a program director at the National Cancer Institute. He attended the University of New Hampshire, Durham, where he earned a B.S. in microbiology and biochemistry and a Ph.D. in immunology.

Achim Noack has been promoted from head of Bayer Technology Services Americas to managing director of Bayer Technology Services GmbH, Leverkusen, Germany. Since joining Bayer AG in 1986, Noack has worked in Germany and the U.S. in many positions, including chief technology officer of Bayer Corp. and head of corporate engineering. He holds an M.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Dortmund, in Germany.

Lawrence Olanoff, vice president and head of R&D at Forest Laboratories since October 1995, has left that position to become president, CEO, and board member of Celsion, Columbia, Md. Prior to joining Forest Labs, Olanoff worked at Sandoz Pharmaceutical and Upjohn Co. He received a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland.

Thomas J. Webster has been named editor-in-chief of the new International Journal of Nanomedicine, published by Dove Medical Press, Auckland, New Zealand. Last year, he was promoted to associate professor at Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering. Webster received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a M.S. and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y.

Government

SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES

Albuquerque

Thomas O. Hunter, previously Sandia's senior vice president for defense programs, has started as president of Sandia Corp. and director of Sandia National Laboratories. He joined Sandia in 1967. From 1995 to 1999, Hunter served as vice president of Sandia's California site and leader of Sandia's nonproliferation programs. He received a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

