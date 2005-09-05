Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Small Molecules Bust Biofilms

September 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Two small molecules that block the formation of life-threatening biofilms of gram-negative bacteria have been identified by chemists at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Biofilms are drug-impervious bacterial communities that underlie a wide variety of chronic infections. Efforts to block biofilm formation with small molecules have focused largely on analogs of N-acyl L-homoserine lactones (AHLs), bacterial signaling molecules that regulate the chemical communication system (known as quorum sensing) that triggers biofilm formation in gram-negative bacteria. Helen E. Blackwell and coworkers at Wisconsin now have developed a facile and flexible solid-phase synthetic route to a wide range of AHL analogs (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 12762). Two of these analogs (shown) strongly inhibit the formation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms, the root cause of often-fatal lung infections in cystic fibrosis sufferers. "By facilitating the production of focused combinatorial libraries of AHL analogs, our route should dramatically accelerate the discovery of new molecules that modulate quorum sensing and biofilm formation," Blackwell says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecules that block bacterial communication identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Castaneroxy A keeps MRSA at bay
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant Compound Mimics Bacterial Communications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE