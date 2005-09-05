Sumitomo hikes polarizers

Capitalizing on booming demand for flat-screen TVs, Sumitomo Chemical is spending $270 million to expand its facilities for producing polarizing film used in making liquid-crystal displays. Sumitomo's capacity for polarizing film will reach 42 million m2, up from 24 million m2 now. The firm will add a 6 million-m2 plant in Ehime, Japan, and two 6 million-m2 units in South Korea. It expects to complete the work within one year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter