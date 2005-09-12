Akzo to build plant in Russia

Akzo Nobel will expand its powder coatings operations to Russia. The firm recently broke ground for a new facility in Orekhovo-Zuevo, about 60 miles east of Moscow, from which it will supply powder coatings to customers in Russia and countries such as Ukraine and Belarus. Although Akzo has been supplying customers in the region for some time, the $11 million facility, expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2006, will make available a local source of the durable heat-fusible coatings.
