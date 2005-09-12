Spotlight On Polymers

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8337cover1_PELLETS_TIFcxd.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8337cover1_PELLETS_TIFcxd.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 12, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 37

Flat demand and high energy prices mark a setback versus a year ago, but producers believe a comeback looms

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 37
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Spotlight On Polymers

Flat demand and high energy prices mark a setback versus a year ago, but producers believe a comeback looms

Cancer's Toll on the Brain

Chemotherapy may impair cognitive abilities, but remedies are under development

Mixed Solids Form Low-freezing Liquids

Choline chloride-containing mixtures having deep freezing-point depressions find wide range of uses

  • Business

    Economics Recovery Begins

    Energy, raw materials start to flow again as firms restore damaged plants

  • Synthesis

    Designing for Shape

    Rigid metal complexes that mimic the shapes of natural products show potent properties

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Helsinn Builds up Advanced Synthesis

    Swiss firm hews to ‘exclusive’ manufacturing for customers, as advanced synthesis becomes more important

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology And Business News For The Laboratory World

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The skinny on chicken, Foaming at the mouth, ATMs for drugs, Undercover professor

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT