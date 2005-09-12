Spotlight On Polymers
Flat demand and high energy prices mark a setback versus a year ago, but producers believe a comeback looms
September 12, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 37
Chemotherapy may impair cognitive abilities, but remedies are under development
Choline chloride-containing mixtures having deep freezing-point depressions find wide range of uses
Energy, raw materials start to flow again as firms restore damaged plants
Rigid metal complexes that mimic the shapes of natural products show potent properties
Swiss firm hews to ‘exclusive’ manufacturing for customers, as advanced synthesis becomes more important