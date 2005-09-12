Almatis will change hands

The private investment firm Investcorp has agreed to acquire Almatis, the former Alcoa Specialty Chemicals, for an undisclosed sum. The sellers are Rhone Capital and Ontario Teachers' Private Capital, also private investors, who acquired Almatis from aluminum maker Alcoa in February 2004 for $342 million. The price of the new deal is not being disclosed. Separately, Engelhard has purchased Almatis AC, the former adsorbents and catalyst business of Almatis. The deal includes facilities in Port Allen and Vidalia, La.
