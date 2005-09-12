Employment edges up

U.S. chemical employment increased slightly in August from the previous month, according to the latest data from the Labor Department, but continued to slide compared with year-earlier figures. The seasonally adjusted government numbers show chemical employment in August totaled 880,100, up 700 from July but down 5,700 from August of last year. Meanwhile, the ranks of production workers took a big hit, falling 2,900 from July and 11,700 from the comparable month in 2004.
