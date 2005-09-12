EpiCept buying Maxim Pharma

EpiCept Corp. is acquiring Maxim Pharmaceuticals for $136 million in stock. The firm, which is keeping the EpiCept name, will focus on pain management and oncology drugs. EpiCept CEO Jack V. Talley will remain in place, as will the firm's New Jersey headquarters. EpiCept says it will continue to operate Maxim's research facility in San Diego. EpiCept shareholders will retain approximately 72% of the merged company's stock.
