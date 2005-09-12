Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

September 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 37
◾ NSF has released its latest statistical analysis of R&D spending at U.S. colleges and universities. The report, "Academic Research and Development Expenditures: Fiscal Year 2003," finds that universities spent $40.1 billion on all R&D in 2003, a 10% increase from 2002.

◾ Cargill has consented to pay $130 million to settle an air pollution case. EPA and the Justice Department report that the oilseed processing and ethanol company will pay $1.6 million in fines and spend $3.5 million on outside environmental projects. EPA says Cargill's plants are significant contributors of volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide pollution.

◾ EPA has completed a set of revised risk assessments for the organophosphate insecticide dimethoate. In these documents, the agency concludes that dimethoate poses occupational risks for handlers and has adverse effects on birds, mammals, and freshwater fish.

