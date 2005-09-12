Humanitarian Aid

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE
Pharmaceutical companies are contributing money, products, and services to Katrina's victims
DONATIONS
|CASH
|PRODUCTS/SERVICES
|OTHER ACTIVITY
|WEBSITE
|Abbott Laboratories
|$2 million
|Nutritional and medical products worth $2 million
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.abbott.com
|Amgen
|$2.5 million
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.amgen.com
|AstraZeneca
|$1 million
|www.astrazeneca.com
|Baxter
|$1 million
|Emergency shipments of home dialysis products and logistics support for delivery
|Matching employee contributions 2:1
|www.baxter.com
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|$1 million
|Infant formula worth more than $500,000
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.bms.com
|GlaxoSmithKline
|$1 million
|Medicines and health care products
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.gsk.com
|Johnson & Johnson
|$5 million
|Pain treatments and personal care and wound care products worth $250,000
|Matching employee and retiree contributions
|www.jnj.com
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|$1 million
|Insulin worth $1 million
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.lilly.com
|Merck
|$1 million
|Vaccines worth $2.6 million and medicines worth $140,000
|Matching employee contributions 1:1
|www.merck.com
|Nabi Biopharmaceuticals
|$50,000
|Emergency supplies of medicines for persons with kidney disease and for dialysis patients
|www.nabi.com
|Pfizer
|$2 milliona
|Medicine, consumer and animal health products, logistics support
|Matching employee and retiree contributions
|www.pfizer.com
|Ranbaxy Laboratories
|Anti-infectives and other medicines
|www.ranbaxy.com
|Schering-Plough
|$500,000
|Medicines and products, including 100,000 units of sunscreen, worth $2 million
|Matching employee contributions
|www.schering-plough.com
|Wyeth
|$ 1 million
|Free replacement supply for prescriptions
|Matching employee contributions
|www.wyeth.com
NOTE: This list is representative of efforts in the industry but not comprehensive. a $1 million for rebuilding hospital and health care centers, $1 million for relief organizations.
