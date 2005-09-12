Advertisement

Business

Humanitarian Aid

by Marc Reisch And Vivien Marx
September 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 37
Pharmaceutical companies are contributing money, products, and services to Katrina's victims


DONATIONS

 CASHPRODUCTS/SERVICESOTHER ACTIVITYWEBSITE
Abbott Laboratories$2 millionNutritional and medical products worth $2 millionMatching employee contributions 1:1www.abbott.com
Amgen$2.5 million Matching employee contributions 1:1www.amgen.com
AstraZeneca$1 million  www.astrazeneca.com
Baxter$1 millionEmergency shipments of home dialysis products and logistics support for deliveryMatching employee contributions 2:1www.baxter.com
Bristol-Myers Squibb$1 millionInfant formula worth more than $500,000Matching employee contributions 1:1www.bms.com
GlaxoSmithKline$1 millionMedicines and health care productsMatching employee contributions 1:1www.gsk.com
Johnson & Johnson$5 millionPain treatments and personal care and wound care products worth $250,000Matching employee and retiree contributionswww.jnj.com
Eli Lilly & Co.$1 millionInsulin worth $1 millionMatching employee contributions 1:1www.lilly.com
Merck$1 millionVaccines worth $2.6 million and medicines worth $140,000Matching employee contributions 1:1www.merck.com
Nabi Biopharmaceuticals$50,000Emergency supplies of medicines for persons with kidney disease and for dialysis patients www.nabi.com
Pfizer$2 millionaMedicine, consumer and animal health products, logistics supportMatching employee and retiree contributionswww.pfizer.com
Ranbaxy Laboratories Anti-infectives and other medicines www.ranbaxy.com
Schering-Plough$500,000Medicines and products, including 100,000 units of sunscreen, worth $2 millionMatching employee contributionswww.schering-plough.com
Wyeth$ 1 millionFree replacement supply for prescriptionsMatching employee contributionswww.wyeth.com

NOTE: This list is representative of efforts in the industry but not comprehensive. a $1 million for rebuilding hospital and health care centers, $1 million for relief organizations.

