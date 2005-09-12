LG-Dow hikes polycarbonate

The South Korean polycarbonate joint venture of LG Chem and Dow Chemical will spend about $100 million to double capacity to 130,000 metric tons per year at its site in Yeosu, South Korea. Dow says basic design work on the new plant is done and that construction will be completed in less than two years. The company adds that infrastructure for the line is already in place because the partners anticipated the expansion. LG Dow Polycarbonate started operations in 2001.
