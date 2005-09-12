LG claims a new route to color filters

LG Chem has developed what it says is a simpler process for making color filters for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). By spraying ink directly on a glass plate, the company claims it can reduce the number of manufacturing steps from 16 to only three. Color filters are one of the most expensive components in an LCD, accounting for 20% of the total cost, according to LG. Manufacturers like Sumitomo Chemical have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build color filter plants. LG isn't saying whether it plans to license the process or build its own facilities.
