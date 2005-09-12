Nova to make resin in China

Nova Chemicals has entered a long-term pact with Loyal Chemical Industrial Corp. to make Arcel brand moldable foam resin near Shanghai. The agreement is part of Nova's plan to boost capacity for the expandable polystyrene-polyethylene "interpolymer" to 100 million lb per year by the end of 2006. Construction of a new facility is under way and is expected to be complete in early 2006. Arcel is currently made at Nova's Beaver Valley site near Pittsburgh.
