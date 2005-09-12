Novartis and Alnylam ally on RNAi drugs

Novartis and Alnylam are beginning a three-year alliance to apply the gene-silencing technology RNA interference (RNAi) in drug discovery. Novartis will pay Alnylam $56.8 million, consisting of cash and the purchase of 19.9% of the firm's stock. If Novartis integrates Alnylam's technology into its drug discovery platform, Alnylam will be eligible for royalties on products resulting from those efforts. Alnylam will continue developing its own pipeline of RNAi therapeutics while giving Novartis the right of first offer for those drug candidates.
