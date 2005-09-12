Report on Public View of Nanotech

The public has little faith in the federal government to manage technology risks related to nanotechnology, according to a study released by the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. The study, "Informed Public Perceptions of Nanotechnology and Trust in Government," was conducted by Jane Macoubrie, senior adviser at the center. The study involved 177 participants from Cleveland, Dallas, and Spokane, Wash., who were asked to answer a series of questions before and after reading balanced information on the subject that was provided to them. Using this methodology, Macoubrie found that, despite a low initial awareness of nanotechnology, participants gained a generally positive attitude toward nanotech after reading the supplied material. The study also found that Congress and the White House received lower trust responses than did regulatory agencies. With respect to regulating nanotech, more than half the participants thought that government oversight beyond voluntary standards is needed.
