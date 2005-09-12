Sustainability index revised

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, a stock index that tracks companies meeting economic, environmental, and social performance criteria, will add three chemical companies and drop two. As of Sept. 19, the index of about 300 companies will add Akzo Nobel, Ciba Specialty Chemicals, and Hitachi Chemical. Coming off are Dow Chemical and Teijin. Companies in the index are derived from the Dow Jones index of the 2,500 largest public companies.
