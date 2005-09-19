Blast Shuts Polyvinyl Alcohol Plant

Following the explosion of a tank that was part of its vinyl acetate plant in Okayama, Japan, Kuraray has stopped production of the water-soluble polymer polyvinyl alcohol at the site. There were no injuries. Okayama has annual capacity for 96,000 metric tons of polyvinyl alcohol, almost half of Kuraray's global capacity of 214,000 metric tons and about one-sixth of world output. A Kuraray spokesman says the company does not know when the plant will restart.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter