Growing Agchem R&D

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8338covwhyopen_tifcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8338covwhyopen_tifcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 19, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 38

Agrochemical researchers are maintaining their crop protection arsenals by using tools developed by the pharmaceutical industry

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Growing Agchem R&D

Agrochemical researchers are maintaining their crop protection arsenals by using tools developed by the pharmaceutical industry

Protein Structure from Scratch

Method to generate high-resolution protein structures is best so far

Accelerating R&D

Symyx is applying tools developed for the drug industry to research into new materials

  • Materials

    Nanoparticle Coating Keeps Glass Fog-free

    ACS Meeting News

  • Environment

    A Capital Feast of Chemical Findings

    ACS MEETING NEWS: In the spotlight: antifogging glass, 'ring-walking' metals, cysteine biosynthesis, explosives detection

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

2-d Technique Maps Tumor Proteins

ACS MEETING NEWS: Method may help doctors diagnose and treat cancer patients better than ever before

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Wal-Mart goes green, Opening Pandora's box of rock bands, Scanning the aisles, Singing loos and smart clothespins

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT