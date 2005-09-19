Caliper Will Buy Novascreen

Caliper Life Sciences is acquiring NovaScreen Biosciences for $22 million plus up to $8 million in milestone payments over a 30-month period. NovaScreen has developed more than 600 screening assays for drug candidates as well as software for a screening assay platform. Caliper CEO Kevin Hrusovsky cites "immediate opportunities in the growing secondary screening and profiling market" as a motivating factor for the deal. The companies point to heightened demand for safety profiling assays as a result of recent drug withdrawals and the trend by drug companies to outsource discovery activities that involve screening.
