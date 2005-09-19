Advertisement

Policy

Celanese, BP Win Acetic Acid Patent Suits

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Most Popular in Policy

Celanese has won a patent infringement lawsuit in Taiwan and has been awarded about $28 million in damages from China Petrochemical Development Corp. In the suit, Celanese alleged that CPDC infringed on Celanese patents to produce acetic acid from 1995 through 1999. Celanese assessed damages at $35 million. Celanese CEO David N. Weidman says he appreciates "the Taiwanese legal system's protection of intellectual and property rights." CPDC may appeal. BP Chemicals recently won a judgment for $57 million in an acetic acid technology patent suit in California's Ventura County Superior Court against Yankuang Group, a Chinese acetic acid producer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

